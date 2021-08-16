7 Burning Questions for ‘Gossip Girl’s Return in November

We may not be left wondering who’s the titular character on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, but the first half of the first season left us with so many juicy questions, namely about the characters’ very complicated relationships.

After all, those first six episodes saw sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak) both involved with Obie (Eli Brown) at one point — and he wasn’t kissing the one who was last his girlfriend in the midseason finale. Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock), and Audrey’s (Emily Alyn Lind) dinner took quite a turn. One of the teen’s fathers had quite the mysterious warning. And a sex tape ended up in Gossip Girl’s DMs…only to be erased since Kate (Tavi Gevinson) allowed the wrong teacher access to the account.

Fortunately, we only have to wait until November to find out what’s next, but until then, we’re taking a look at the burning questions we need answered immediately when the drama returns below.

Gossip Girl, Returns, November, HBO Max