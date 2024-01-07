27 Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 2024 Golden Globes

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Behind the Scenes at the 2024 Golden Globes
CBS

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, had its fair share of televised moments, but what about the stuff that went down behind the scenes?

If it’s not trying to snag the ever-elusive photo with Taylor Swift, nab the trophy for the person in the most photos award like Selena Gomez, or you want to be next to one of the illustrious winners of the event. See some of your favorites from the year’s greatest shows like Succession, The Bear, and Beef, or  Barbie, OppenheimerSaltburn, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more in their most candid moments of the night.

Scroll down to take a look and see who had fun with their poses.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper at the Golden Globe Awards 2024
Todd Williamson/CBS

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper

Joaquin Phoenix and Timothee Chalamet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Todd Williamson/CBS

Joaquin Phoenix and Timothee Chalamet

Kevin Costner and Harrison Ford at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Kevin Costner and Harrison Ford

Steven Spielberg and Florence Pugh at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Francis Specker/CBS

Steven Spielberg and Florence Pugh

Ryan Gosling and Hannah Waddingham at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Ryan Gosling and Hannah Waddingham

Lily Gladstone and Meryl Streep at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Lily Gladstone and Meryl Streep

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Todd Williamson/CBS

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts, Robert Downey Jr. at the Golden Globe Awards 2024

Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts, Robert Downey Jr.

Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Todd Williamson/CBS

Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Jason Bateman at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Jason Bateman

Will Ferrell and Nicolas Cage at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Todd Williamson/CBS

Will Ferrell and Nicolas Cage

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Todd Williamson/CBS

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez and Martin Short at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Selena Gomez and Martin Short

Issa Rae and Danielle Brooks at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Issa Rae and Danielle Brooks

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Todd Williamson/CBS

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Haylee Steinfeld and Billie Eilish at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Todd Williamson/CBS

Hailee Steinfeld and Billie Eilish

Jeremy Allen White and Gary Oldman at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Todd Williamson/CBS

Jeremy Allen White and Gary Oldman

Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller

Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh

John Krasinski at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sonja Flemming/CBS

John Krasinski

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Todd Williamson/CBS

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

Elizabeth Banks and Florence Pugh at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Elizabeth Banks and Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh and Elizabeth Banks at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Selena Gomez, Florence Pugh and Elizabeth Banks

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman

Selena Gomez, John Krasinski, Martin Short and Emily Blunt at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Selena Gomez, John Krasinski, Martin Short and Emily Blunt

Danielle Brooks

Emily Blunt

Gary Oldman

Harrison Ford

Helen Mirren

Issa Rae

Jason Bateman

Jeremy Allen White

John Krasinski

Julianne Moore

Kylie Jenner

Martin Short

Natalie Portman

Nicolas Cage

Ryan Gosling

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Timothée Chalamet

Will Ferrell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dave Bautista Dwayne Johnson John Cena
1
10 Best Wrestlers Turned Actors, Ranked
Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
2
Shantel VanSanten’s Nina Joins Fugitive Task Force When ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Returns
Jo Koy giving the opening monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes
3
Did Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Monologue Make You Cringe?
America Ferrera and Kevin Costner present at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
4
What Was Up With Kevin Costner at Golden Globes? Viewers React
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley (L); Rosamund Pike (C); Selena Gomez (R) arrive at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
5
See 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals