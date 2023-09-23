Why These 9 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes Are Perfect to Bring in the Fall

As summer comes to a close there is no better way to bring in the fall than with a Gilmore Girls rewatch. Whether it’s the cozy sweaters, the decorated town square, the beautiful fall foliage, or one of the many Stars Hollow traditions, nothing says it’s time for autumn better than this beloved TV show.

Over seven seasons (2000-2007 on The WB, then The CW) and a 2016 Netflix revival, mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) navigate the trials and tribulations of life in the small storybook town of Stars Hollow. With half of the series’ episodes taking place in the fall, it only makes sense that it be the perfect watch to say goodbye to the summer and prepare for what’s to come.

Below are nine Gilmore Girls episodes that get us the most excited to bring out the sweaters and the warm apple cider and watch the leaves change.

