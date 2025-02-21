Ghosts is set to unveil the true rivalry between Revolutionary spirit Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and his sworn nemesis, Alexander Hamilton (Nat Faxon), in the upcoming episode, “Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle,” and CBS has unveiled a first look with several new photos.

As fans of the hit comedy know by now, Isaac has repeatedly referenced his longstanding hatred for Alexander Hamilton, and Nat Faxon is the lucky guest star to step into those buckled shoes. In the episode, Isaac will serve up a cautionary tale about his rivalry with Alexander Hamilton to Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who finds himself obsessed with the success of a fellow chef.

Meanwhile, Faxon isn’t the only major guest star making an appearance in this installment as Matt Walsh will reprise his role as Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) damned husband, Elias Woodstone. But how is that possible, you might ask? According to the episode’s logline, Elias returns from hell with a limited-time offer for the ghosts. Will they accept whatever shifty situation he’s trying to sell them? We doubt it, but we’d like to laugh while watching him try.

These images offer a glimpse into Ghosts‘ widening scope as the comedy was recently ordered for two additional seasons, bringing it through Season 6. The show’s upcoming glimpse back into Isaac’s past is just proof that there will be even more opportunities in the future to delve deeper into the lore of Woodstone’s spirits.

Below, get a closer look at the fun unfolding in the episode, “Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle,” and don’t miss it when the installment airs on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 4, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS