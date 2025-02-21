‘Ghosts’: Isaac Faces Off With Nat Faxon’s Alexander Hamilton in First Look (PHOTOS)

Brandon Scott Jones, Nat Faxon, Matt Walsh, Danielle Pinnock, Devan Chandler Long, Asher Grodman, and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Ghosts is set to unveil the true rivalry between Revolutionary spirit Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and his sworn nemesis, Alexander Hamilton (Nat Faxon), in the upcoming episode, “Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle,” and CBS has unveiled a first look with several new photos.

As fans of the hit comedy know by now, Isaac has repeatedly referenced his longstanding hatred for Alexander Hamilton, and Nat Faxon is the lucky guest star to step into those buckled shoes. In the episode, Isaac will serve up a cautionary tale about his rivalry with Alexander Hamilton to Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who finds himself obsessed with the success of a fellow chef.

Meanwhile, Faxon isn’t the only major guest star making an appearance in this installment as Matt Walsh will reprise his role as Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) damned husband, Elias Woodstone. But how is that possible, you might ask? According to the episode’s logline, Elias returns from hell with a limited-time offer for the ghosts. Will they accept whatever shifty situation he’s trying to sell them? We doubt it, but we’d like to laugh while watching him try.

These images offer a glimpse into Ghosts‘ widening scope as the comedy was recently ordered for two additional seasons, bringing it through Season 6. The show’s upcoming glimpse back into Isaac’s past is just proof that there will be even more opportunities in the future to delve deeper into the lore of Woodstone’s spirits.

Below, get a closer look at the fun unfolding in the episode, “Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle,” and don’t miss it when the installment airs on CBS.

Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Isaac is nearly unrecognizable with his ruffle collar.

Brandon Scott Jones and Nat Faxon in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Could it have something to do with his rivalry against Alexander Hamilton? It certainly seems so.

Nat Faxon in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Meanwhile, guest star Nat Faxon appears to be rather stoic as the founding father.

Brandon Scott Jones and Nat Faxon in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Together the men gather with their peers.

Brandon Scott Jones and Nat Faxon in 'Ghosts' Season 4
It seems as though they’re preparing to sign a document resembling the Declaration of Independence.

Matt Walsh in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Meanwhile, in the present, Elias Woodstone is back and ready to make an offer he hopes the other ghosts can’t refuse.

Danielle Pinnock, Devan Chandler Long, Asher Grodman, and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Will Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Trevor (Asher Grodman), and Hetty be able to resist? Stay tuned to find out.

