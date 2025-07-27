Ghosts may not return for Season 5 until October, but the stars of CBS‘s hit series took over TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s San Diego Comic-Con video and portrait studio to celebrate the forthcoming episodes.

While the stars were on site for a panel, they also made time for a very special photo shoot, as they were captured in an array of stunning portraits. Among the stars who participated were Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, and Devan Chandler Long, who appeared to have a great time if the images below are any indication.

For those less acquainted with the hit comedy, Ghosts follows “livings” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) who move into Woodstone, an estate that belonged to one of Sam’s relatives. After Sam takes a tumble down the stairs, she discovers she has a newfound ability to see ghosts, which, in Woodstone, are many. Pinnock portrays jazz singer spirit Alberta, Grodman is the pants-less Wall Street bro who died on property in the ’90s, and Long is Thorfinn, the resident Viking ghost. Together, they’re joined by a ragtag group of spirits that make life interesting for Sam and Jay.

As viewers saw at the end of Season 4, though, Jay’s life remains uncertain after it was revealed he’d unknowingly signed a deal with the devil after the evil spirit of Woodstone’s former owner, Elias (Matt Walsh), tricked him. While fans won’t find any answers about Jay’s fate in these photos, they’re utterly to die for.

Scroll down for a closer look at the stars of Ghosts in our portrait studio, and stay tuned for more coverage out of SDCC in the days ahead.

Ghosts, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, October 16th, 8/7c, CBS