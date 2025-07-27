Woodstone’s ‘Ghosts’ Strike a Pose in Our SDCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Ghosts

Ghosts may not return for Season 5 until October, but the stars of CBS‘s hit series took over TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s San Diego Comic-Con video and portrait studio to celebrate the forthcoming episodes.

While the stars were on site for a panel, they also made time for a very special photo shoot, as they were captured in an array of stunning portraits. Among the stars who participated were Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, and Devan Chandler Long, who appeared to have a great time if the images below are any indication.

For those less acquainted with the hit comedy, Ghosts follows “livings” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) who move into Woodstone, an estate that belonged to one of Sam’s relatives. After Sam takes a tumble down the stairs, she discovers she has a newfound ability to see ghosts, which, in Woodstone, are many. Pinnock portrays jazz singer spirit Alberta, Grodman is the pants-less Wall Street bro who died on property in the ’90s, and Long is Thorfinn, the resident Viking ghost. Together, they’re joined by a ragtag group of spirits that make life interesting for Sam and Jay.

As viewers saw at the end of Season 4, though, Jay’s life remains uncertain after it was revealed he’d unknowingly signed a deal with the devil after the evil spirit of Woodstone’s former owner, Elias (Matt Walsh), tricked him. While fans won’t find any answers about Jay’s fate in these photos, they’re utterly to die for.

Scroll down for a closer look at the stars of Ghosts in our portrait studio, and stay tuned for more coverage out of SDCC in the days ahead.

Ghosts, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, October 16th, 8/7c, CBS

Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Ghosts stars Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Devan Chandler Long pose together for a group portrait.

Utkarsh Ambudkar for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Utkarsh Ambudkar peers out from behind his glasses.

Utkarsh Ambudkar for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


While he may play the living Jay on CBS’s hit, Utkarsh Ambudkar takes on a ghostly look in this solo portrait.

Utkarsh Ambudkar for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Utkarsh Ambudkar’s colorful ensemble fits in with this vibrant portrait.

Utkarsh Ambudkar for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Utkarsh Ambudkar positions himself in frame.

Utkarsh Ambudkar for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Utkarsh Ambudkar’s personality shines through in this solo shot.

Danielle Pinnock for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Danielle Pinnock is the star of the show in this breathtaking portrait.

Danielle Pinnock for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Danielle Pinnock busts out a dance move for this colorful portrait.

Danielle Pinnock for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Danielle Pinnock channels her inner Alberta for this dramatic pose.

Danielle Pinnock for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Danielle Pinnock shines in this blurred shot with a supernatural vibe.

Danielle Pinnock for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Danielle Pinnock cracks a smile in this delightful action shot.

Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Devan Chandler Long is captivating in black and white.

Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


And he’s also striking in this color shot.

Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Devan Chandler Long brings a little of his Thorfinn personality into the mix with this solo portrait.

Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Devan Chandler Long stands tall for this blurred portrait.

Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Devan Chandler Long takes a seat in this colorful shot.

Asher Grodman for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Asher Grodman smiles in this black and white shot.

Asher Grodman for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Asher Grodman delivers a look of uncertainty in this portrait with a spooky vibe.

Asher Grodman for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Asher Grodman shines in this slightly out of focus shot.

Asher Grodman for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Asher Grodman dons some pants, unlike his onscreen character Trevor for this colorful portrait.

Asher Grodman for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025


Asher Grodman looks contemplative in this black and white image.

