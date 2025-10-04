Georgie Struggles With Mandy’s Growing Fame in ‘First Marriage’ First Look (PHOTOS)

Jessie Prez, Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 is fast approaching, and images for the second episode of the sophomore run have already been unveiled by CBS.

The October 23 episode, “Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music,” will see Georgie (Montana Jordan) get worked up over the fact that Mandy’s (Emily Osment) new role as the weekend weather girl has raised her star power, and as a result, she’s getting more attention from the men around town. The images seem to showcase the annoyances that Georgie is feeling, as well as Mandy’s own hardships with the new popularity.

Along with the ups and downs Georgie and Mandy are facing, it appears there will be some drama at the tire shop for him and colleague Ruben (Jessie Prez) as they’re seen running around. Meanwhile, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) accompanies Mandy around town, and Jim (Will Sasso) helps Connor (Dougie Baldwin) when he’s asked to play the organ at the high school baseball game.

Scroll down for a closer look at Season 2’s second installment ahead of the premiere, and stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the weeks ahead.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, CBS

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Mandy looks over some headshots.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Georgie takes a seat beside her while seemingly taking a deep breath.

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Mandy appears to be recognized by a local police officer.

Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Mandy and her mom Audrey pass out headshots to local businesses.

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

The tire shop is one of them.

Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

But what is inside the envelope that causes Audrey to react this way? Only time will tell.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Georgie joins Mandy for dinner out.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

But will the evening go to plan?

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Georgie has a serious discussion with Ruben.

Will Sasso, Jessie Prez, and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

But what leads the colleagues to run out into the street as former boss Jim is driving by?

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Things look rather competitive between Ruben and Georgie as they run.

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

They even run through a yard.

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

But they also take time to have a beer and catch up with someone.

Dougie Baldwin in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Meanwhile, Connor has a new prospect.

Dougie Baldwin and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Will Jim be able to help him?

Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Or will Audrey be forced to step in?

