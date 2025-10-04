Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 is fast approaching, and images for the second episode of the sophomore run have already been unveiled by CBS.

The October 23 episode, “Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music,” will see Georgie (Montana Jordan) get worked up over the fact that Mandy’s (Emily Osment) new role as the weekend weather girl has raised her star power, and as a result, she’s getting more attention from the men around town. The images seem to showcase the annoyances that Georgie is feeling, as well as Mandy’s own hardships with the new popularity.

Along with the ups and downs Georgie and Mandy are facing, it appears there will be some drama at the tire shop for him and colleague Ruben (Jessie Prez) as they’re seen running around. Meanwhile, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) accompanies Mandy around town, and Jim (Will Sasso) helps Connor (Dougie Baldwin) when he’s asked to play the organ at the high school baseball game.

Scroll down for a closer look at Season 2’s second installment ahead of the premiere, and stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the weeks ahead.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, CBS