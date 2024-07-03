10 More ‘General Hospital’ Stars We Want to Return: Anthony Geary, Vanessa Marcil & More

Vanessa Marcil as Brenda Barrett; Anthony Geary as Luke Spencer
General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson will be making his triumphant return as Lucky Spencer on General Hospital later this summer. It’s been nearly a decade since Luke and Laura’s son was walking around Port Charles.

With all the hype around Jackson’s return and Bryan Craig reprising his role as Morgan Corinthos, we’ve been thinking about other beloved General Hospital stars we’d love to see back on the long-running soap.

Since it’s Lucky Spencer, wouldn’t it be incredible to see Anthony Geary or Emme Rylan back on GH to reunite the Spencer clan? Isn’t it about time for Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) to resurface? (Yes.)

Scroll down to see the General Hospital alums we need to see pop back up in Port Charles sooner rather than later.

Anthony Geary as Luke Spencer on 'General Hospital'
Anthony Geary as Luke Spencer

With Lucky returning, it’s only natural that we’d want Luke Spencer to resurface in Port Charles to reunite with his son. Luke was supposedly killed in a cable-car accident, but no one’s every really dead in soap world.

Given how magnetic Geary and Jackson are playing father and son, we need to see these two onscreen together. Come on, Geary. Bring back THE Luke Spencer! The timing has never been more perfect.

Vanessa Marcil as Brenda Barrett on 'General Hospital' in 1998
Vanessa Marcil as Brenda Barrett

Brenda Barrett always shakes things up whenever she’s in Port Charles. Marcil has come and gone on General Hospital through the years. Her last appearance was in 2013. After a decade, let’s have Brenda reenter the mix and spice up Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) life once again.

Lexi Ainsworth and Robin Christopher on 'General Hospital'
Robin Christopher as Skye Quartermaine

We love Quartermaine family drama, and the return of the glamorous and always fierce Skye Chandler Quartermaine would be epic. Christopher last played Skye in 2012, so she’s overdue for a comeback. Our dream would be for Geary and Christopher to share another scene as Luke and “Red.”

Sean Blakemore on 'General Hospital'
Sean Blakemore as Shawn Butler

Shawn still has a lot of ties in Port Charles, and we’d love to have him resurface on General Hospital. Shawn’s been to hell and back over the years, so we need to check on him.

Kristen Alderson and Chad Duell on 'General Hospital' in 2014
Kristen Alderson as Starr Manning

Kiki Jerome is technically dead (but, again, no one is ever really dead) so let’s get Alderson back as Starr Manning, the role she originated on One Life to Live. After OLTL’s cancellation, she brought Starr to Port Charles for a brief period. If Prospect Park no longer owns the rights to the OLTL characters, having Starr make a return trip to Port Charles would be very fun.

William DeVry as Julian Jerome on 'General Hospital'
William DeVry as Julian Jerome

Talk about a twist. Sonny and Jason (Steve Burton) would be very surprised to see Julian back from the dead. DeVry always delivers no matter what role he’s playing, but we’d especially love to see him step back into Julian’s shoes.

Emme Rylan as Lulu Spencer in 2017
Emme Rylan as Lulu Spencer

Fans have been wanting Lulu to wake up from her coma for some time now, and Rylan has been vocal about how she’s willing to return. With Lucky coming back into the picture, we need to see Lulu open her eyes and reunite with her older brother.

John Stamos as Blackie Parrish on 'General Hospital'
John Stamos as Blackie Parrish

It’s been 40 years since Stamos last played Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. With this kind of anniversary, the GH gods need to urge Stamos to come back, even if it’s just a quick cameo! Stamos, don’t let us down!

Carly Schroeder as Serena on 'Port Charles'
Carly Schroeder as Serena Baldwin

It’s time! From the moment she was born, Serena was a pivotal character on General Hospital and spinoff series Port Charles. With Lucy’s (Lynn Herring) larger-than-life presence in Port Charles, Serena needs to book a flight from Paris and pay a visit to her mom.

Rick Hearst, Laura Wright in 2006 on 'General Hospital'
Rick Hearst as Ric Lansing

Ric Lansing became an integral part of the General Hospital fabric when he showed up in 2002. Hearst’s brilliant performance as Sonny’s half-brother made him one to watch every weekday. He had some of the most memorable storylines over the years, including that wild panic room plot. Ric disappeared in 2016, and he’s been quiet ever since. What’s he been up to? We need to find out!

