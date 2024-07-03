Jonathan Jackson will be making his triumphant return as Lucky Spencer on General Hospital later this summer. It’s been nearly a decade since Luke and Laura’s son was walking around Port Charles.

With all the hype around Jackson’s return and Bryan Craig reprising his role as Morgan Corinthos, we’ve been thinking about other beloved General Hospital stars we’d love to see back on the long-running soap.

Since it’s Lucky Spencer, wouldn’t it be incredible to see Anthony Geary or Emme Rylan back on GH to reunite the Spencer clan? Isn’t it about time for Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) to resurface? (Yes.)

Scroll down to see the General Hospital alums we need to see pop back up in Port Charles sooner rather than later.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC