‘Fire Country’: Jared Padalecki’s Arc Includes Dangerous Hostage Situation for Bode (PHOTO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Max Thieriot as Bode and Jared Padalecki as Camden — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 7
CBS

Fire Country

 More

Station 42 and Three Rock are going to have their hands full in the upcoming episodes of Fire Country and not just because Bode’s (Max Thieriot) new boss, Camden (Jared Padalecki), isn’t going to be an instant favorite among everyone else.

Padalecki debuts in the November 15 episode, which sees the crews dealing with an airplane that makes an emergency landing outside of Edgewater. Now, CBS has released loglines for Padalecki’s other two episodes, “Not Without My Birds” airing November 22 and “False Alarm” airing December 6. (A new episode will not be airing the Friday after Thanksgiving.)

In “Not Without My Birds,” when a fire breaks out in a park containing an eagle nest, Station 42 and Three Rock work to rescue the protected species and prevent the fire from spreading into town. Then, in “False Alarm,” Station 42 responds to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation. The photo above offers a look at the latter episode, with Bode and Camden in what looks like some serious trouble.

“Some of our people will say, ‘Huh, we thought this guy was a good thing for Bode. Is he?’” executive producer Tia Napolitano previously told TV Insider. “Camden’s going to rub a few people the wrong way and not always, but he has very unconventional tactics when it comes to firefighting, when it comes to Bode, when it comes to what rules are meant to be broken. And I think it’ll be fun. He’s not a villain by any means, but it’ll be fun to see our people have this new real alpha guy in their midst.”

What are you hoping to see in these two episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS

Fire Country

Jared Padalecki

Max Thieriot




