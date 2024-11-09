Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

“It’s my job to make a firefighter out of him—my way,” Captain Camden Casey (Jared Padalecki) says of cadet Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) in the Fire Country promo for the November 15 episode.

That’s the start of Padalecki’s three-episode arc—and Bode beginning Phase 3. In the latest episode, after he proved that he can not be a solo operator and can follow his captain, Jake (Jordan Calloway) advanced him from Phase 2. Now, in the “Edgewater’s About to Get Real Cozy” promo, Camden says, “I’m your new boss,” and it looks like he finds him at Smokey’s.

Camden wants to see Bode’s fire, but Jake’s worried when it appears his best friend is in a dangerous situation while Station 42 and Three Rock respond to an airplane that made an emergency landing outside of Edgewater. It looks like Camden and Jake are going to be clashing a bit. Watch the full promo above for more.

Any tension isn’t much of a surprise. “Camden’s going to rub a few people the wrong way and not always, but he has very unconventional tactics when it comes to firefighting, when it comes to Bode, when it comes to what rules are meant to be broken,” executive producer Tia Napolitano previously told TV Insider. “And I think it’ll be fun. He’s not a villain by any means, but it’ll be fun to see our people have this new real alpha guy in their midst.”

When Padalecki debuts as Camden, his character “jumps onto the screen in this really dynamic way,” according to the EP. “In real life, Jared and Max are friends and you can feel that chemistry. You could feel it on set, you could feel it once the director calls action, they just shine on screen.”

Bode and Camden are similar, with the latter, too, a solo operator. “He’s really adventurous. He’s an envelope pusher, and he and Bode are both going to be the first one to jump into a fire when they shouldn’t,” Napolitano explained. “And it’s almost a race of which one of them is more heroic and willing to go rogue and willing to do anything to get the save. They’re just brothers in that way.”

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS