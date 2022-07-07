‘Figure It Out’ Turns 25: Where Are the Hosts & Panelists Now?

If the name “Billy the Answer Head” means anything to you, then perhaps you were watching Nickelodeon on July 7, 1997, when the long-running game show Figure It Out debuted.

In the original version of the show, celebrity panelists would have to deduce a kid contestant’s secret talent or claim to fame, with the answer hidden on the head-shaped game board dubbed Billy. (Of course, if the panelists committed the “Secret Slime Action” faux pax, they’d be drenched in the neon-green ooze that flowed so freely on ’90s-era Nickelodeon!)

Olympic swimmer Summer Sanders hosted the 1997 version of Figure It Out, with Nick faves Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kevin Kopelow, Christy Knowings, and Amanda Bynes regularly holding court on the panel. And when Nickelodeon revived the show in 2012, Jeff Sutphen emceed the updated Figure It Out, with Ciara Bravo and Matt Bennett frequently serving as panelists. Now that we’ve reached Figure It Out’s 25th anniversary, keep reading to uncover updates on all nine of those stars.