Go Behind the Scenes With the ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Fear’ & ‘World Beyond’ Casts

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online atTheWalkingDeadMag.com and is available nationwide on newsstands now. Marauding zombies are no laughing matter — except when cameras stop rolling and the casts of TWDU cut loose!

As you’ll see in the photos below, the stars of The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, have quite a bit of fun on set together, even when (sort of) recreating death scenes and dealing with the prosthetics and walkers. And with everything they’re dealing with on-screen, they need those off-screen smiles. (Quite a few of these actors have left the shows, some in a grisly fashion.)

Scroll down to take a look at the stars across the three shows, relive some memorable moments, and get insight from the cast and crew about their characters and these episodes.

The Walking Dead, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 3, 10/9c, AMC

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, AMC