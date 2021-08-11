This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, August 17.

In a world where the dead outnumber the living, it’s no surprise that beloved characters have come and gone on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Whether they were killed by the flesh-eating infected or the true threat—other desperate survivors— we’re still grieving these folks…for better or worse.

And though we miss leader Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and badass warrior Michonne (Danai Gurira), we’ll see more Rick in the upcoming feature films, and we can only hope that Michonne joins him.

For these 20 characters, though, the adventure has ended.

—Emily Aslanian, Kate Hahn, Jim Halterman, Emily Hannemann, Nick Kolev, Matt Roush