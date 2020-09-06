9 Things We Do (and Don’t!) Want to See in ‘Fear TWD’ Season 6

If you’re at all aware of the promo campaign for the sixth season of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, you know viewers have been promised a darker season. That mood has been evident in everything from the trailer released at Comic-Con to the poster of Morgan (Lennie James) that boldly declared “The past is dead” to the new teaser released this week with ominous voiceovers from the characters.

But has the Walking Dead spinoff really reversed course from the happy-go-lucky tone that started in Season 4? Or is this an elaborate misdirection? We’re considering that—and other things we do (and don’t) want to see in the sixth batch of episodes—in this gallery.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, October 11, 9/8c, AMC