Quotes Quiz With ‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto: Test Your Knowledge of His TV Characters (VIDEO)

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

How well do you know Jeremy Sisto‘s TV and film characters? Is it as well or perhaps better than he does?

When Sisto stopped by TV Insider’s office in the spring (ahead of the FBI–Most Wanted–International crossover event and before the actors’ strike), we not only had to have him dish on his costars and recall his audition for Clueless, but also test his knowledge of his own characters.

What makes it tricky is that Sisto has played law enforcement characters on at least three shows — Detective Jack Roth on Wicked City, Detective Cyrus Lupo on Law & Order, and currently Assistant Special Agent Jubal Valentine on FBI (returning for its sixth season on CBS) — and so some of those quotes are very similar … and therefore not the easiest for Sisto to answer. But his characters elsewhere, like in Clueless and on shows like Six Feet Under, Suburgatory, and The Returned, had some memorable quotes as well. And even when he guessed wrong, he did remember eventually the scene from which the quote came.

So now it’s your turn. Take the quiz below and see how well you know Sisto’s characters, then watch the video above to check your knowledge against his.