‘FBI’ First Look: Kate Burton Guest Stars, Plus OA & Gemma Get Cozy (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kate Burton as Department Secretary of State Evelyn Kates in 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 11
Exclusive
Bennett Raglin / CBS

FBI

 More

OA’s (Zeeko Zaki) about to have a tough time on and off the clock on FBI.

The case in the May 7 episode, “No One Left Behind,” is going to hit close to home for the FBI agent and features a guest spot from Kate Burton, TV Insider has learned exclusively. We also have photos from the episode offering a look at Burton, playing Deputy Secretary of State Evelyn Kates, as well as OA with his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton) and the team—OA, Scola (John Boyd), and Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane)— working the case. Check them out below.

In “No One Left Behind, the team is thrown into a highly political case after four members of the Taliban are shot dead and one is kidnapped in New York with no record of their entrance into the country. Having served in the U.S. Army, this case hits close to home for OA who struggles to open up to Gemma about his past in Afghanistan.

Dare we say we’re surprised that OA and Gemma are still together? They hit a rough patch earlier in the season with her friend being killed after getting tied up in one of the team’s investigations. There are the differences that have been highlighted and just the simple fact that, as OA’s partner Maggie (Missy Peregrym) pointed out in the episode Gemma was introduced, “Being an FBI agent is not just a job. It’s a life. What’s the number one rule? Never put yourself in a compromised position. You’ve been dating Gemma for what, three weeks? We already know one friend buys coke, and the other one sells it.”

Is an 'FBI' Crossover Wedding Coming for Scola & Nina? Stars Weigh In
Related

Is an 'FBI' Crossover Wedding Coming for Scola & Nina? Stars Weigh In

Check out the photos below, then scroll down and let us know what you think of OA and Gemma’s relationship in the comments section.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

Comfort Clinton as Gemma Brooks and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 11 - 'No One Left Behind'
CBS

Will Gemma (Comfort Clinton) get OA (Zeeko Zaki) to open up to her?

Comfort Clinton as Gemma Brooks and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 11
CBS

A kiss before heading to work?

Kate Burton as Department Secretary of State Evelyn Kates in 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 11
Bennett Raglin / CBS

Kate Burton guest stars as Department Secretary of State Evelyn Kates

John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Katherine Renee Kane as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 11
Bennett Raglin / CBS

The team is dealing with a highly political case

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 11
Bennett Raglin / CBS

It’s going to be a tough case for OA

FBI

John Boyd

Kate Burton

Katherine Renee Kane

Zeeko Zaki

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Finale
1
‘NCIS’ Season 21 Finale Is ‘Personal’ — Get Scoop on Knight’s Offer
Spring Baking Championship judges and host
2
‘Spring Baking Championship’: Fans Claim Food Network ‘Bias’ After ‘Best Contestant’ is Eliminated
Lane Davies and Nancy Lee Grahn
3
‘Santa Barbara’ Supercouple Lane Davies & Nancy Lee Grahn to Reunite on ‘General Hospital’
Bret Baier, Paul Baier, and Amy Baier after Paul's open-heart surgery
4
Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Gives Health Update on Teen Son After Emergency Open-Heart Surgery
Peter Bergman on 'The Young and the Restless'
5
Peter Bergman Talks Making ‘Y&R’ History With Nikki-Jack Intervention Episode