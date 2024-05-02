OA’s (Zeeko Zaki) about to have a tough time on and off the clock on FBI.

The case in the May 7 episode, “No One Left Behind,” is going to hit close to home for the FBI agent and features a guest spot from Kate Burton, TV Insider has learned exclusively. We also have photos from the episode offering a look at Burton, playing Deputy Secretary of State Evelyn Kates, as well as OA with his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton) and the team—OA, Scola (John Boyd), and Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane)— working the case. Check them out below.

In “No One Left Behind, the team is thrown into a highly political case after four members of the Taliban are shot dead and one is kidnapped in New York with no record of their entrance into the country. Having served in the U.S. Army, this case hits close to home for OA who struggles to open up to Gemma about his past in Afghanistan.

Dare we say we’re surprised that OA and Gemma are still together? They hit a rough patch earlier in the season with her friend being killed after getting tied up in one of the team’s investigations. There are the differences that have been highlighted and just the simple fact that, as OA’s partner Maggie (Missy Peregrym) pointed out in the episode Gemma was introduced, “Being an FBI agent is not just a job. It’s a life. What’s the number one rule? Never put yourself in a compromised position. You’ve been dating Gemma for what, three weeks? We already know one friend buys coke, and the other one sells it.”

Check out the photos below, then scroll down and let us know what you think of OA and Gemma’s relationship in the comments section.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS