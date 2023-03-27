‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Dylan McDermott’s Daughter Colette McDermott Guest Stars (PHOTOS)

Colette McDermott and Dylan McDermott in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
The April 11 FBI: Most Wanted episode is a special one for series star Dylan McDermott.

In “The Miseducation of Metcalf 2,” McDermott, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, will be joined onscreen by his daughter, Colette McDermott. No, she won’t be playing his daughter, but rather, she’s an essential piece of the Fugitive Task Force’s case that week.

In the episode, the team jumps into action to find two missing coeds after their roommate Carly Cassidy’s (Colette McDermott) older brother, is involved in a homicide in their dorm room. Scroll down to check out photos of father and daughter together.

Also, in “The Miseducation of Metcalf 2,” Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) becomes distracted when she meets someone online. Perhaps her roommate and teammate Ray (Edwin Hodge) can offer some advice.

This is Most Wanted‘s first episode after the April 4 three-show crossover, which will see the Fugitive Task Force teaming up with FBI and International for a case that takes them to Rome, then back to New York City. (International and FBI swap time slots for the event.)

That will be Dylan McDermott and Hodge’s first crossover; both joined the show following the only other one, which kicked off with International‘s series premiere in September 2021.

Check out the photos from “The Miseducation of Metcalf 2” below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS

Roxy Sternberg and Alexa Davalos in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and Kristin (Alexa Davalos)

Keisha Castle-Hughes in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

What does Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) see?

Edwin Hodge in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

Who’s Ray chasing?

Edwin Hodge, Dylan McDermott, and Colette McDermott in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

Dylan McDermott’s daughter Colette McDermott guest stars

Roxy Sternberg, Alexa Davalos, Dylan McDermott, and Edwin Hodge in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

Is The Fugitive Task Force taking a page out of the Fly Team’s book with a new member? Sorry, Rocky, you’re no Tank

Roxy Sternberg, Colette McDermott, and Dylan McDermott in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

What does Carly (Colette McDermott) know?

Keisha Castle-Hughes and Edwin Hodge in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

Hana and Ray

Keisha Castle-Hughes in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

Hana

Edwin Hodge in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS

Ray

FBI: Most Wanted

Dylan McDermott

