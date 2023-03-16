What kind of case is so big it requires three different elite FBI teams to solve? It’s one that starts with an abduction and leads to a terror attack plot.

FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted are coming together for a high-stakes, action-packed global crossover, “Imminent Threat,” on Tuesday, April 4. FBI and FBI: International swap time slots for the event. Not only are details out for all three hours, but CBS has also started releasing photos as well.

First, on FBI: International, when the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, Jubal (FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (FBI recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists’ U.S. target. FBI‘s Alana De La Garza (Isobel) and John Boyd (Scola) also guest star.

Then, on FBI, to aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) calls in Remy (FBI: Most Wanted‘s Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward. FBI: International‘s Kleintank, Heida Reed (Jamie), Carter Redwood (Raines), and Vinessa Vidotto (Vo) and FBI: Most Wanted‘s Roxy Sternberg (Barnes) and Keisha Castle-Hughes (Hana) also guest star.

And it all concludes on FBI: Most Wanted. The clock ticks as the FBI and Most Wanted teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties. FBI: International‘s Kleintank and FBI‘s Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki (OA), Sisto, De La Garza, Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane (Tiff), and VanSanten guest star.

This is the second three show-crossover for the franchise. The first aired in September 2021 and kicked off International joining FBI and Most Wanted. This upcoming one is the first for McDermott as well as FBI: Most Wanted‘s Edwin Hodge (Ray) and International‘s Eva-Jane Willis (Smitty).

Scroll down to check out photos from the event.

FBI–FBI: International–FBI: Most Wanted, Global Crossover, Tuesday, April 4, 8/7c, CBS