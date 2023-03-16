‘FBI,’ ‘International’ & ‘Most Wanted’ Crossover Details: Who’s Heading to Italy? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Carter Redwood, Jeremy Sisto, Luke Kleintank, and Heida Reed in 'FBI: International'
Stefano Montesi/CBS

What kind of case is so big it requires three different elite FBI teams to solve? It’s one that starts with an abduction and leads to a terror attack plot.

FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted are coming together for a high-stakes, action-packed global crossover, “Imminent Threat,” on Tuesday, April 4. FBI and FBI: International swap time slots for the event. Not only are details out for all three hours, but CBS has also started releasing photos as well.

First, on FBI: International, when the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, Jubal (FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (FBI recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists’ U.S. target. FBI‘s Alana De La Garza (Isobel) and John Boyd (Scola) also guest star.

Then, on FBI, to aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) calls in Remy (FBI: Most Wanted‘s Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward. FBI: International‘s Kleintank, Heida Reed (Jamie), Carter Redwood (Raines), and Vinessa Vidotto (Vo) and FBI: Most Wanted‘s Roxy Sternberg (Barnes) and Keisha Castle-Hughes (Hana) also guest star.

Dylan McDermott on 'FBI' Crossover: 'It's Gonna Be the Event of the Season'
Related

Dylan McDermott on 'FBI' Crossover: 'It's Gonna Be the Event of the Season'

And it all concludes on FBI: Most Wanted. The clock ticks as the FBI and Most Wanted teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties. FBI: International‘s Kleintank and FBI‘s Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki (OA), Sisto, De La Garza, Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane (Tiff), and VanSanten guest star.

This is the second three show-crossover for the franchise. The first aired in September 2021 and kicked off International joining FBI and Most Wanted. This upcoming one is the first for McDermott as well as FBI: Most Wanted‘s Edwin Hodge (Ray) and International‘s Eva-Jane Willis (Smitty).

Scroll down to check out photos from the event.

FBIFBI: InternationalFBI: Most Wanted, Global Crossover, Tuesday, April 4, 8/7c, CBS

Luke Kleintank and Jeremy Sisto in 'FBI: International'
Philippe Antonello/CBS

FBI: International

Scott (Luke Kleintank) and Jubal (Jeremy Sisto)

Carter Redwood, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Luke Kleintank in 'FBI: International'
Stefano Montesi/CBS

The Fly Team

Jeremy Sisto, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Roxy Sternberg, and Alana De La Garza in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

Jubal, Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes), Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), and Isobel (Alana De La Garza)

Zeeko Zaki, Katherine Renee Kane, and Missy Peregrym in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

OA (Zeeko Zaki), Tiff (Katherine Renee Kane), and Maggie (Missy Peregrym)

Katherine Renee Kane, John Boyd, and Dylan McDermott in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Welcome to the crossover, Remy (Dylan McDermott)!

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Stephen Webb in the March 15, 2023 episode of 'Jeopardy!'
1
Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Stumps Contestants — Did You Get It?
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk
2
‘Monk’ Reunion Movie Starring Original Cast Coming to Peacock
Timothy Bliefnick jokes with Steve Harvey on Family Feud
3
See ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joke With Steve Harvey
Nicole and Chris from 'Married at First Sight' Season 16
4
‘MAFS’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Moonshine and Monthiversaries’
Patrick Stewart in 'Star Trek: Picard'
5
‘Picard’ Welcomes Another Familiar Face, March Madness Begins, Delicate Surgery on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More ‘Good Trouble’