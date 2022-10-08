7 Things ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Set up for a Season 3

The Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale brought a couple of twists that no one saw coming. And with Season 3 still up in the air, fans are waiting to see if their questions will be answered.

Fate follows Bloom Peters (Abigail Cowen), a teenage girl who discovers she’s a fairy and is given the opportunity to attend Alfea College, a school for fairies and specialists that teaches them how to hone in and master their abilities. And in the final confrontation with Sebastian Valtor (Éanna Hardwicke), all the Winx members leveled up and received their long-awaited wings. But even that sight couldn’t prevent us from feeling heartbroken seeing Beatrix’s (Sadie Soverall) dead body after she sacrificed herself for the team. We can all agree that she was the unsung hero that kept Bloom from falling into Sebastian’s trap and overpowering her dragon flame, preventing her from incinerating everything and anyone within a mile radius.

But that wasn’t the only thing that had us spiraling with questions. At the end of the episode, there was a brief time skip where the Winx were shown going about their lives, but in the final moments, we saw Bloom enter a mysterious tower. She was on a mission to seal the realm of Darkness, but who she found inside was someone that neither the viewer nor Bloom herself expected to see.

With her saying the word “Mom?” the finale cut to the credits. If the series gets renewed for Season 3, we can expect the Winx to embark on another journey to discover what truths the village of Aster Dell hides and possibly the addition of new characters.

Scroll down to see our burning questions for the Netflix series.

Fate the Winx Saga, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming now, Netflix