7 Things ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Set up for a Season 3

The Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale brought a couple of twists that no one saw coming. And with Season 3 still up in the air, fans are waiting to see if their questions will be answered.

Fate follows Bloom Peters (Abigail Cowen), a teenage girl who discovers she’s a fairy and is given the opportunity to attend Alfea College, a school for fairies and specialists that teaches them how to hone in and master their abilities. And in the final confrontation with Sebastian Valtor (Éanna Hardwicke), all the Winx members leveled up and received their long-awaited wings. But even that sight couldn’t prevent us from feeling heartbroken seeing Beatrix’s (Sadie Soverall) dead body after she sacrificed herself for the team. We can all agree that she was the unsung hero that kept Bloom from falling into Sebastian’s trap and overpowering her dragon flame, preventing her from incinerating everything and anyone within a mile radius.

But that wasn’t the only thing that had us spiraling with questions. At the end of the episode, there was a brief time skip where the Winx were shown going about their lives, but in the final moments, we saw Bloom enter a mysterious tower. She was on a mission to seal the realm of Darkness, but who she found inside was someone that neither the viewer nor Bloom herself expected to see.

With her saying the word “Mom?” the finale cut to the credits. If the series gets renewed for Season 3, we can expect the Winx to embark on another journey to discover what truths the village of Aster Dell hides and possibly the addition of new characters.

Scroll down to see our burning questions for the Netflix series.

The Trix
Rai Animation

The Trix

When Beatrix talked to Stella (Hannah Jo van der Westhuysen) in the forest, she mentioned that she discovered the existence of two sisters. As we previously learned, Beatrix is from the burned village of Aster Dell, but she has no memory of her life before coming to Alfea. When we heard “sisters,” bells started immediately going off. It looks like the Trix may be back together.

But who are they? Well, they’re a trio of witches composed of Icy, Darcy, and Stormy, who, in the animated series, were the fan-favorite enemies of the Winx.

Fans were upset when Fate did not mention them at the start of the series. But we see in Stella’s note that Beatrix’s two sisters are named Isobel and D’Arcy. Could they be codenames for Icy and Darcy? And could Beatrix have been Stormy this whole time?

Darkar's Arrival
Netflix

Darkar's Arrival

After Stella walked away from Beatrix’s grave, we saw a dark shadowy entity hovering over her. Many have begun speculating that this could be Darkar. Also known as the prince of Darkness, he is the polar opposite of the dragon flame, bringing dark magic and chaos to the Other World dimension. He could end up being the big bad of Season 3, but why was he over Beatrix’s grave?

Throughout Season 2, Sebastian was tampering with dark magic in hopes of bringing back the dead. It could very well be that Darkar is planning his return and may need the help of a certain trio of witches. We hope to see Beatrix resurrected and reunite with her sisters.

Bloom's Family
Netflix

Bloom's Family

Bloom being the fairy of the dragon flame has to mean that her family is a big deal. Season 3 will hopefully explain where Bloom’s parents have been and why they gave her up.

In the animated series, Bloom was from the destroyed kingdom of Domino, her parents were the rulers, and she also had an older sister named Daphne. Bloom finding her “mom” at the end of the Netflix series’ second season could be the first step to finding out about the rest of the family.

More Stellatrix in the future?
Netflix

More Stellatrix?

The Winx have been hitting it off in the romance department: Bloom and Sky (Danny Griffin), a hint of Riven (Freddie Thorp) and Musa (Elisha Applebaum), and Terra (Eliot Salt) and Kat (Leah Minto). These relationships have the potential to bring more drama to the show.

But we’re trying to decipher Stellatrix, the ship between Stella and Beatrix. Throughout Season 2, the girls forged a friendship, and while you may see it as platonic or romantic, you can’t deny that Stella was heartbroken by Beatrix’s sacrifice. Still, it seems that she will have her side quest in finding her sisters.

If Beatrix returns, what will it mean for their relationship — especially if they end up being on opposite sides?

Saying goodbye to Farah
Netflix

A New Headmistress?

With headmistress Farah (Eve Best) killed by Rosalind (Miranda Richardson), the former headmistress, what will it mean for Alfea? Who will take over her position at the college? Best is currently starring as Rhaenys Velaryon on House of the Dragon, so her availability to return to Fate is very much up in the air. Whoever is next in line of succession as headmistress has big shoes to fill.

Transformations
Netflix

What Earning their Wings Means

The essence of the original show was the leveling up of magical powers and transformations. While the girls did indeed level up in the finale and earned their wings, many hope to see them continue to increase their magical potential as the series continues. (For those unaware, when a fairy completes a life-altering mission or has a self-discovery, they earn new magical powers, and with it comes a new look.)

Realms of Fate The Winx Saga
Netflix

The Other Realms

We have been introduced to Solaria, the realm in which Alfea is located, but what about the others? Eraklyon, Linphea, Andros, and Polaris are just some of the realms that have been mentioned so far, and with every name drop, the more we want the series to explore them.

