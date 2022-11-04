‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Movie & Spinoff Series Coming Says Show Creator

Iginio Straffi, the man behind the Netflix live-action series Fate: The Winx Saga, has given fans new hope after the teen drama was canceled earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, Straffi wrote, “Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world. I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you.”

Straffi, who created the original Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which Fate is based on, revealed that a “brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production.” While he didn’t provide further details on what the show would entail, he promised it would “sweep you back to the Winx world.”

Even more exciting, Straffi promised a “big budget Winx movie” is in the works, though, again, there were no specifics. However, the animator said he aims to “bring you a top-quality movie where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you.”

Developed by Brian Young, Fate debuted on Netflix on 22 January 2021 and features an ensemble cast based on the characters of Straffi’s animated show. The show is set in a magical universe inhabited by fairies, witches, and other mythical creatures and centers on a fairy warrior named Bloom (Abigail Cowen).

“I also want you to know that I deeply appreciate all your love and support for Winx that continues to grow after 20 years since their first appearance on your TV screen,” Straffi added. “This is what motivates me and my wonderful team at Rainbow: to work hard to bring you more amazing contents, to keep dreaming and living in the Winx world.”

