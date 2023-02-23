‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Meet the Cast Looking for Love in a Rural Town (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Farmer Wants a Wife guys
Michael Becker/FOX

Farmer Wants a Wife is coming to Fox on March 8. In the U.S. iteration of the hit international dating series, women leave their “big city” lives to match with four farmers from across the country and experience life on their farms in hopes of finding their future spouses.

Hosted by country music star and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, Fox is “putting the heart in heartland with a fresh approach” on the format, which is one of the most successful dating shows in the world. The Fremantle-owned format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children, Fox says, and this new version aligns with the “trend that’s been sweeping America over the last few years,” aka the migration from city-centers to suburban and rural locales. “And with that, love follows,” Fox teases.

“In this upcoming series, city meets farm in the search for true romance,” the synopsis describes. “Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in ‘the big city’ in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do — from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?”

8 Reality Dating Shows That Are Just Pure, Trashy Fun
Related

8 Reality Dating Shows That Are Just Pure, Trashy Fun

In a December statement announcing the show, Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment, said Nettles is the perfect person to lead this crew that’s looking for love.

“Bringing the world’s most popular dating show to FOX requires a superstar host to match,” said Wallach, “and we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who’s a little country, a little big city and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland.”

The four farmers in the debut season are Hunter Grayson, Ryan Black, Landon Heaton, and Allen Foster. Each farmer will bring eight women to their homesteads in the hopes of finding a partner. Get to know Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife cast below, including the cities the women are leaving behind to find love with these men in a rural place.

Farmer Wants a Wife, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 8, 8/7c, FOX

Farmer Wants a Wife's Hunter
Michael Becker/FOX

Hunter

Age: 31

Homestead: Watkinsville, Georgia

FOX

Emma

Farmer: Hunter

Age: 24

Occupation: Dance Coach

Location: Pacific Palisades, California

FOX

Sarah R.

Farmer: Hunter

Age: 34

Occupation: Content Creator

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

FOX

DeVonne

Farmer: Hunter

Age: 25

Occupation: Director of Marketing

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

FOX

Hayley B.

Farmer: Hunter

Age: 31

Occupation: HR Manager

Location: Chicago, Illinois

FOX

Meghan

Farmer: Hunter

Age: 23

Occupation: Event Coordinator

Location: Midland, Texas

FOX

Stephanie

Farmer: Hunter

Age: 29

Occupation: Sommelier

Location: Temecula, California

FOX

Sydney

Farmer: Hunter

Age: 22

Occupation: Music Booking Agent

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

FOX

Talia

Farmer: Hunter

Age: 32

Occupation: Therapist

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Michael Becker/FOX

Ryan

Age: 32

Homestead: Shelby, North Carolina

FOX

Sarah I.

Farmer: Ryan

Age: 27

Occupation: Communications for Global Children’s Charity

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Shartaysia

Farmer: Ryan

Age: 29

Occupation: Mental Health Therapist

Location: Los Angeles, California

FOX

Brittany

Farmer: Ryan

Age: 33

Occupation: Travel Blogger

Location: Sacramento, California

FOX

Hayley R.

Farmer: Ryan

Age: 28

Occupation: Recruiter

Location: New York, New York

FOX

Lily

Farmer: Ryan

Age: 24

Occupation: Psychology Student

Location: Miami, Florida

FOX

McKenzie

Farmer: Ryan

Age: 29

Occupation: Interior Designer

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

FOX

Porschia

Farmer: Ryan

Age: 29

Occupation: Accounting Assistant

Location: Las Colinas, Texas

FOX

Sara V.

Farmer: Ryan

Age: 27

Occupation: Bartender

Location: Dallas, Texas

Farmer Wants a Wife's Allen
Michael Becker/FOX

Allen

Age: 32

Homestead: Williamsport, Tennessee

Julia

Farmer: Allen

Age: 24

Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst

Location: San Antonio, TX

FOX

Ariana

Farmer: Allen

Age: 31

Occupation: Sales Associate

Location: Weehawken, New Jersey

FOX

Cassidy Jo

Farmer: Allen

Age: 28

Occupation: Medical Sales

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

FOX

Jordan

Farmer: Allen

Age: 28

Occupation: Yoga Teacher

Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

FOX

Khelsi

Farmer: Allen

Age: 29

Occupation: School Teacher

Location: Cataula, Georgia

FOX

Kiersten

Farmer: Allen

Age: 30

Occupation: Blogger

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

FOX

Rebecca

Farmer: Allen

Age: 31

Occupation: Horse Trainer

Location: Moorpark, California

FOX

Sloan

Farmer: Allen

Age: 34

Occupation: Spirituality Coach

Location: Miami, Florida

Michael Becker/FOX

Landon

Age: 35

Homestead: Alva, Oklahoma

FOX

Ashley L.

Farmer: Landon

Age: 27

Occupation: Executive Coordinator

Location: Dallas, TX

Ashley R.

Farmer: Landon

Age: 32

Occupation: Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA) at Veteran Hospital

Location: Orlando, Florida

FOX

Erica

Farmer: Landon

Age: 27

Occupation: Restaurant General Manager

Location: Manhattan, New York

FOX

Heather

Farmer: Landon

Age: 39

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Location: Dallas, Texas

FOX

Jessica

Farmer: Landon

Age: 26

Occupation: Waitress

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

FOX

Kylie

Farmer: Landon

Age: 25

Occupation: Veteran Affairs Advocate

Location: Orlando, Florida

FOX

Nicole

Farmer: Landon

Age: 29

Occupation: Supervisor of Radiation Oncology

Location: Allentown, Pennsylvania

FOX

Zoe

Farmer: Landon

Age: 25

Occupation: Photographer

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Farmer Wants a Wife (2023)

Jennifer Nettles

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire'
1
Did ‘Chicago Fire’ Just Explain Severide’s Upcoming Absence?
Greys Anatomy
2
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: All of Meredith’s Romances Over the Years
Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
3
Farewell to Meredith Grey, Bradley Whitford on ‘SVU,’ Nick Nolte and Cherry Jones on ‘Poker Face,’ New Seasons of ‘Bel-Air’ and ‘Outer Banks’
Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone, and Wendi McLendon-Covey for 'The Goldbergs' Season 10
4
‘The Goldbergs’ to End With Season 10
Rock Lobster in 'The Masked Singer'
5
‘The Masked Singer’: Rock Lobster Wants His Costume to Be Marvel Villain