Farmer Wants a Wife is coming to Fox on March 8. In the U.S. iteration of the hit international dating series, women leave their “big city” lives to match with four farmers from across the country and experience life on their farms in hopes of finding their future spouses.

Hosted by country music star and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, Fox is “putting the heart in heartland with a fresh approach” on the format, which is one of the most successful dating shows in the world. The Fremantle-owned format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children, Fox says, and this new version aligns with the “trend that’s been sweeping America over the last few years,” aka the migration from city-centers to suburban and rural locales. “And with that, love follows,” Fox teases.

“In this upcoming series, city meets farm in the search for true romance,” the synopsis describes. “Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in ‘the big city’ in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do — from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?”

In a December statement announcing the show, Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment, said Nettles is the perfect person to lead this crew that’s looking for love.

“Bringing the world’s most popular dating show to FOX requires a superstar host to match,” said Wallach, “and we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who’s a little country, a little big city and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland.”

The four farmers in the debut season are Hunter Grayson, Ryan Black, Landon Heaton, and Allen Foster. Each farmer will bring eight women to their homesteads in the hopes of finding a partner. Get to know Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife cast below, including the cities the women are leaving behind to find love with these men in a rural place.

Farmer Wants a Wife, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 8, 8/7c, FOX