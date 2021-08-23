What to Remember About ‘Evil’ Season 2 Before Its Return

Meredith Jacobs
Mike Colter as David Acosta, Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Evil fans know what it’s like to wait. After all, it was about a year and a half between Seasons 1 and 2. And while the current midseason hiatus (about a month) isn’t anywhere near as long, it’s still been tough. Fortunately, new episodes resume streaming on Sunday, August 29 on Paramount+.

That means it’s almost time to see if psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) has truly gotten away with murder, if David (Mike Colter) becomes a priest, how skeptic Ben (Aasif Mandvi) continues to deal with his night terrors, exactly what Kristen’s mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) is up to, and so much more. And it’s not just the characters’ arcs we’re looking forward to; the midseason finale teased the next episode and investigation, which should be a fun one.

Scroll down as we recap what you should remember heading into the rest of Season 2. (Evil has already been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+.)

Kristen Connolly as Mira Byrd, Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Kristen killed LeRoux ... and is getting away with it so far.

When serial killer Orson LeRoux (Darren Pettie) threatened her family, Kristen took action and murdered him. She even made sure his wife had an alibi so she wouldn’t pay for her crime. The police investigation came right to Kristen’s yard in the midseason finale — thanks to a manifestation of her guilt — but her friend, Detective Mira Byrd (Kristen Connolly), is covering up what she did.

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Who definitely knows Kristen killed LeRoux?

In addition to Mira, Kristen confessed what she did to her therapist, Dr. Kurt Boggs (Kurt Fuller). Ben only suspects — he saw her after, with blood on her leg — while David is completely in the dark.

Mike Colter as David Acosta in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

David is inching closer to priesthood.

Is David going to become a priest? With every episode, he comes one step closer to it, though there are those (like Michael Emerson‘s Leland Townsend) who would love to see him tempted away. Will he be ordained, effectively erasing the possibility of something happening between him and Kristen (we’d assume)?

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Ben is having night terrors and has his own demon visitor.

Just like Kristen had George in Season 1, Ben has his own demonic visitor in Abbey in Season 2 — and she’s sort of forcing him to confront things from his past he may not want to. And his terrifying experience of being trapped underground after following the rules of the Elevator Game in Episode 4 is sure to add to his nightly troubles.

Michael Emerson Leland Townsend in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Leland went to the church for an exorcism.

And poor David has to deal with him. But while Leland may be having fun messing with him, there are some surprises there in store for him…

Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Sister Andrea is the best.

The fact that she’s not scared of Leland is a plus, but the fact that she messed with him and made him think he’d been burned by holy water (while it was really ammonia) sealed it. Also, there’s clearly more to her than meets the eye.

Christine Lahti as Sheryl in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Sheryl is up to something with that Eddie doll.

We honestly have no idea what’s going on with Sheryl, and it makes sense to follow our item about Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) with Sheryl since executive producer Michelle King told TV Insider, “they both see evil and Sister Andrea recognizes it as something to be fearful of and something to fight, and Sheryl sees it as something not to be fearful of.” Kristen’s mother is also sacrificing to this creepy doll out in the garage, and everyone knows nothing good happens when there’s a creepy doll involved.

Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Kristen's been flirting with adultery.

With her husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) away working in their climbing business, Kristen’s been alone, taking care of their four kids … and going out to bars, dressed ready to have some fun. (She hasn’t left with anyone yet.) “She’s ready to do some adultery, [with] just maybe anyone. I don’t think that guy in the bar was necessarily a match for her and doesn’t have anything to do with the kind of attraction she feels for David, but I think she’s so lost inside herself that maybe the thrill of picking up a guy at a bar and maybe having sex — she just needs that to just be put back into her body,” Herbers admitted. “That’s kind of how I approached it. To stop her brain from seeing people with their heads on fire.” We’ll have to see what happens when Andy returns.

Kenneth Tigar as Father Winston in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

It's time for the silent episode!

Last we saw Kristen, David, and Ben, they were sent to a monastery to determine if a priest should be considered for sainthood. It’s a silent monastery, which can only mean one thing: This is going to be so much fun — especially since Herbers teased that her character “gets a little drunk.”

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Something's up with Lexis.

Those teeth! In Season 1, there was a question about whether a fertility clinic — which Kristen used when she had Lexis (Maddy Crocco) — is truly trying to corrupt children very early on. And in the Season 2 premiere, Lexis seemed to have vampire teeth … and nearly bit her dentist’s finger clean off when she was trying to fix them.

