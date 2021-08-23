What to Remember About ‘Evil’ Season 2 Before Its Return

Evil fans know what it’s like to wait. After all, it was about a year and a half between Seasons 1 and 2. And while the current midseason hiatus (about a month) isn’t anywhere near as long, it’s still been tough. Fortunately, new episodes resume streaming on Sunday, August 29 on Paramount+.

That means it’s almost time to see if psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) has truly gotten away with murder, if David (Mike Colter) becomes a priest, how skeptic Ben (Aasif Mandvi) continues to deal with his night terrors, exactly what Kristen’s mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) is up to, and so much more. And it’s not just the characters’ arcs we’re looking forward to; the midseason finale teased the next episode and investigation, which should be a fun one.

Scroll down as we recap what you should remember heading into the rest of Season 2. (Evil has already been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+.)

Evil, Sundays, Paramount+