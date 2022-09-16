Where Is the ‘Everwood’ Cast Now, 20 Years Later?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Everwood cast
The WB/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Long before he helped bring the Arrowverse to The CW, producer Greg Berlanti brought teen dramas to The WB as an executive producer of Dawson’s Creek and the creator of Jack & Bobby and Everwood.

Debuting on September 16, 2002, Everwood introduced viewers to the Brown family — widower Andy (Treat Williams) and his kids, Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Delia (Vivien Cardone) — and all the locals they meet when they leave NYC for the small Colorado town of the show’s title.

Treat Williams Says 'Everwood' Is 'Probably the Best Television Series' He's Been OnSee Also

Treat Williams Says 'Everwood' Is 'Probably the Best Television Series' He's Been On

It's been 17 years since the series first premiered.

In the past two decades, Everwood alums have found other work, on TV and even in blockbuster film franchises. Meanwhile, fans have mourned the recent losses of cast members Anne Heche and Stephanie Niznik. Read on for updates on the Everwood stars…

Treat Williams
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Treat Williams (Andy Brown)

After Everwood, Williams starred in a series of short-lived TV shows — Heartland, Against the Wall, and American Odyssey — but now he’s wrapping up a six-season run as patriarch Mick O’Brien in the Hallmark Channel drama Chesapeake Shores.

Gregory Smith
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for RBC

Gregory Smith (Ephram Brown)

Between 2010 and 2015, Smith starred in the Canadian police drama Rookie Blue, which was broadcast in the U.S. on ABC. Since then, the actor has segued into TV directing, having helmed dozens of episodes of Arrowverse shows.

Emily VanCamp
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emily VanCamp (Amy Abbott)

VanCamp headlined the ABC thriller Revenge and — until recently — starred as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin in the Fox medical drama The Resident. She also plays Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Debra Mooney
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Debra Mooney (Edna Harper)

Shondaland fans certainly know Mooney: She plays Evelyn Hunt, Owen’s mother, in Grey’s Anatomy, she played Supreme Court justice Verna Thornton on Scandal, and she also guest-starred as a judge on Inventing Anna.

John Beasley
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

John Beasley (Irv Harper)

Beasley had a long-time role as retired minister Barton Ballentine on the TV Land comedy The Soul Man. More recently, the actor has guest-starred in the TV shows The Resident, Limetown, The Mandalorion, and Your Honor.

Merrilyn Gann
Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

Merrilyn Gann (Rose Abbott)

Gann, seen here in a 2005 episode of Everwood, dropped off our screens in 2015 — but before that, she guest-starred in TV shows like Life Unexpected, Smallville, The Killing, and Mistresses.

Vivien Cardone
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Vivien Cardone (Delia Brown)

Cardone guest-starred in One Life to Live and Law & Order: SVU during the 2010s, and during the pandemic, she returned to the screen in the Face to Face Films’ virtual reading series Theater, Interrupted.

Chris Pratt
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chris Pratt (Bright Abbott)

Pratt is the biggest star to emerge from Everwood, having played Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation before starring in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World film franchises. He recently returned to TV as Navy SEAL James Reece in the Prime Video thriller The Terminal List.

Tom Amandes
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Pictures from the Fringe

Tom Amandes (Harold Abbott)

Amandes recently reunited with his Everwood son, joining Pratt for two episodes of The Terminal List. His other guest-starring roles of late include parts in the TV shows Unbelievable, Criminal Minds, and Promised Land.

Stephanie Niznik
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Stephanie Niznik (Nina Feeney)

After Everwood, Niznik starred in the CW drama Life Is Wild and guest-starred on the shows Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: Miami, and Lost, among others. She died at age 52 in 2019.

Nora Zehetner
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Olgana Paris

Nora Zehetner (Laynie Hart)

Zehetner recently played Annie Glenn, wife of Mercury astronaut John Glenn, in the Disney+ historical drama The Right Stuff. Before that, she recurred on shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men, Designated Survivor, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marcia Cross
Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc via Getty Images

Marcia Cross (Linda Abbott)

Cross had a good reason to leave Everwood after Season 2: She joined the cast of Desperate Housewives and played Bree Van de Kamp for all eight seasons of the ABC hit. Since then, the actress has taken roles on the TV shows Quantico, Youth & Consequences, and You.

Sarah Lancaster
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sarah Lancaster (Madison Kellner)

After Everwood, Lancaster starred in the NBC action-drama Chuck as Ellie Bartowski, sister of the titular geek-turned-spy. More recently, she has starred in the yuletide TV movies ’Tis the Season for Love and Christmas on Holly Lane.

Sarah Drew
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Drew (Hannah Rogers)

Nowadays, Drew is best known for playing Dr. April Kepner in more than 200 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. She also starred as mom Sarah Brown in this summer’s Apple TV+ series Amber Brown, based on the children’s book series of the same name.

Scott Wolf
Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Scott Wolf (Jake Hartman)

Wolf is currently starring on the CW mystery drama Nancy Drew, playing Carson Drew, father of the eponymous teen detective. He previously starred in the TV shows Perception and The Night Shift.

Anne Heche
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Anne Heche (Amanda Hayes)

Heche died at age 53 last month after a car crash, tragically cutting short a showbiz career that included parts on the TV shows The Brave, Chicago P.D., and All Rise. The actress had several projects in the pipeline, including the forthcoming HBO drama The Idol.

Justin Baldoni
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Wayfarer Studios

Justin Baldoni (Reid Bardem)

Baldoni is best known for playing baby daddy Rafael Solano on the CW comedy Jane the Virgin, but he also directed the films Five Feet Apart and Clouds, the latter of which hit Disney+ in 2020. Now, believe it or not, he’s bringing a live-action Pac-Man movie to the big screen, as Variety reports.

Everwood - The WB

Everwood where to stream

Everwood

Anne Heche

Chris Pratt

Debra Mooney

Emily VanCamp

Justin Baldoni

Marcia Cross

Sarah Drew

Sarah Lancaster

Scott Wolf

Treat Williams