Where Is the ‘Everwood’ Cast Now, 20 Years Later?

Long before he helped bring the Arrowverse to The CW, producer Greg Berlanti brought teen dramas to The WB as an executive producer of Dawson’s Creek and the creator of Jack & Bobby and Everwood.

Debuting on September 16, 2002, Everwood introduced viewers to the Brown family — widower Andy (Treat Williams) and his kids, Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Delia (Vivien Cardone) — and all the locals they meet when they leave NYC for the small Colorado town of the show’s title.

In the past two decades, Everwood alums have found other work, on TV and even in blockbuster film franchises. Meanwhile, fans have mourned the recent losses of cast members Anne Heche and Stephanie Niznik. Read on for updates on the Everwood stars…