‘ER’ Ended 15 Years Ago: 10 Big-Name Guest Stars From the Medical Drama

Everyone remembers the famous actors who starred on the medical drama ER: George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, and Ming-Na Wen are just a few. John Stamos and Angela Bassett even played County General docs in later seasons.

But the NBC series — which ended 15 years ago on April 2 — also featured household names as guest stars. Here are just 10, all of whom earned Emmy nominations for their ER work.