2022 Emmys: See the Stars at After-Parties & Behind the Scenes (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Chris Polk/NBC; David Livingston/Getty Images

Emmys night isn’t just about who wins and loses. TV’s biggest night is also about seeing your favorite stars having some fun, whether it’s behind the scenes of the show itself, in the press room after with their Emmys, or at the after-parties.

And so after The White Lotus walked away with 10 wins and Euphoria and Squid Game with six, the stars headed to the after-parties from Apple TV+, HBO and HBO Max, Netflix, and more. Plus, don’t forget the moments you didn’t see on the broadcast, as your faves met up with each other around the tables.

Scroll down to for a look at the fun.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Emmys
Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

Night night,” Mariska Hargitay wrote alongside this photo of herself and Christopher Meloni.

Selena Gomez, Brian Cox, Martin Short, and Steve Martin attend the 74th Primetime Emmys
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Selena Gomez, Brian Cox, Martin Short, and Steve Martin attend the 74th Primetime Emmys

Tracie Thoms and Ariana DeBose at Emmys
Chris Polk/NBC

Tracie Thoms and Ariana DeBose during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Zendaya and Hoyeon during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Chris Polk/NBC

Zendaya and Hoyeon during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Henry Winkler, David Windsor and Connie Britton attend the HBO Emmy's Party 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Henry Winkler, David Windsor and Connie Britton attend the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022

Julia Garner and Aaron Paul attend Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Julia Garner and Aaron Paul attend Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party

Murray Bartlett and Mike White attend the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party
David Livingston/Getty Images

Murray Bartlett and Mike White attend the 2022 HBO Emmy’s Party

Tia Mowry and Tahj Mowry attend Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Tia Mowry and Tahj Mowry attend Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party

Mariska Hargitay and Reese Witherspoon at Emmys
Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Mariska Hargitay

Sheryl Lee Ralph in the Emmys Press Room
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary,’ poses in the press room

