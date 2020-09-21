Emmys 2020: Go Behind the Scenes With the Stars (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Emmys 2020 Uzo Aduba Schitt's Creek Friends Stars
ABC; ABC/Frank Ockenfels; ABC

While most of the stars participated virtually in the 2020 Emmys, and there weren’t any after-show parties at which the stars could celebrate or commiserate, there was still plenty of fun to be had.

Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and Laverne Cox were among those at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 20, alongside Jimmy Kimmel (while social distancing and staying safe, of course). And some celebrities, like the cast of Schitt’s Creek, had gathered elsewhere to await the results (while wearing masks).

Scroll down for some of the best images of the night, including behind-the-scenes photos and virtual portraits of some of the winners.

Bryan Cranston Chris Harrison Margo Martindale Emmys 2020
ABC

Bryan Cranston, Chris Harrison, and Margo Martindale offer a look at what they’ve been up to.

Emmys 2020 Backstage Anthony Anderson Jimmy Kimmel
ABC/Image Group LA

Anthony Anderson and Jimmy Kimmel share a laugh backstage.

Emmys 2020 Anthony Anderson Sterling K Brown
ABC/Image Group LA

Anthony Anderson and Sterling K. Brown stay safe during the show.

Emmys 2020 Backstage Cynthia Erivo Anthony Anderson
ABC/Image Group LA

Backstage, Cynthia Erivo watches a monitor.

Emmys 2020 Dan Amy Sherman Palladino Dragonfly Inn
ABC

Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino sit in front of a sign from Gilmore Girls‘ Dragonfly Inn.

Emmys 2020 Eugene Levy Win Hazmat Suit Trophy
ABC

Eugene Levy wins for Lead Actor in a Comedy and safely receives his Emmy, while his son, star and and co-creator of Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy, watches in the background.

Emmys 2020 Opening Monologue Jason Bateman Cardboard Cutout
ABC

(A younger) Jason Bateman fills the actor’s seat in the empty theater of the virtual ceremony.

Emmys 2020 Backstage Jason Sudeikis
ABC/Image Group LA

Jason Sudeikis waiting backstage at the Emmys.

Emmys 2020 Backstage Laverne Cox Tyler Perry
ABC/Image Group LA

Laverne Cox and Tyler Perry backstage in L.A.

Emmys 2020 Friends Reunion Lisa Kudrow Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox
ABC

The Emmys featured a mini-Friends reunion with Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox.

Emmys 2020 Backstage Randall Park
ABC/Image Group LA

Randall Park backstage at the Emmys getting ready to step out with the alpaca.

Emmys 2020 Backstage Tracee Ellis Ross
ABC/Image Group LA

Tracee Ellis Ross backstage at the 2020 Emmys

Emmys 2020 Backstage Tyler Perry Jimmy Kimmel
ABC/Image Group LA

The recipient of the Governors Award, Tyler Perry, and the night’s host, Jimmy Kimmel backstage

Emmys 2020 Win Uzo Aduba
ABC

Uzo Aduba reacts to winning an Emmy!

Emmys 2020 Win Zendaya
ABC

Zendaya celebrates her Emmy win!

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Andrij Parekh
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Andrij Parekh, Winner for Directing for a Drama Series, Succession

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Damon Lindelof
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Damon Lindelof, Winner for Limited Series and Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special, Watchmen

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Jeremy Strong
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Jeremy Strong, Winner for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Succession

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Jesse Armstrong
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Jesse Armstrong, Winner for Drama Series and Writing for a Drama Series, Succession

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait John Oliver
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: John Oliver, Winner for Variety Talk Series, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Maria Schrader
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Maria Schrader, Winner for Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special, Unorthodox

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Regina King
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Regina King, Winner for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Watchmen

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Schitt's Creek Cast
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Schitt’s Creek, Winners for Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara), Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Dan Levy), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Annie Murphy), Writing for a Comedy Series (Dan Levy), and Directing for a Comedy Series (Andrew Cividino, Dan Levy)

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Uzo Aduba
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Uzo Aduba, Winner for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Mrs. America

Emmys 2020 Winner Portrait Zendaya
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Emmys Virtual Portrait: Zendaya, Winner for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Euphoria

Emmys