While most of the stars participated virtually in the 2020 Emmys, and there weren’t any after-show parties at which the stars could celebrate or commiserate, there was still plenty of fun to be had.

Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and Laverne Cox were among those at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 20, alongside Jimmy Kimmel (while social distancing and staying safe, of course). And some celebrities, like the cast of Schitt’s Creek, had gathered elsewhere to await the results (while wearing masks).

Scroll down for some of the best images of the night, including behind-the-scenes photos and virtual portraits of some of the winners.