The stars were out on Wednesday night (September 3) for the London Leicester Square Odeon premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the last instalment of the hit British historical drama, and there were some surprises on hand.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary Talbot, turned up to the red carpet gala pregnant! The 43-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband Jackson Waller-Bridge, the brother of Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Dockery stunned in a baby blue gown and matching cape, showing off her baby bump to excited fans.

That wasn’t all, though, as Hugh Bonneville, who portrays Robert Crawley, made a rare appearance with his new girlfriend, vegan influencer Heidi Kadlecov. The couple confirmed their relationship in October 2024, a little over a year since the 61-year-old actor split with his wife of 25 years, Lulu Williams.

The third and final film in the Downton Abbey big screen franchise, based on Julian Fellowes’ PBS period drama, is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 12.

Check out some of the most glamorous photos from the star-studded premiere below.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, September 12, Theaters