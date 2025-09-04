‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’: See Pregnant Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville & More at Premiere

Martin Holmes
Comments
Downton Abbey cast red carpet
John Phillips/Getty Images

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

 More

The stars were out on Wednesday night (September 3) for the London Leicester Square Odeon premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the last instalment of the hit British historical drama, and there were some surprises on hand.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary Talbot, turned up to the red carpet gala pregnant! The 43-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband Jackson Waller-Bridge, the brother of Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Dockery stunned in a baby blue gown and matching cape, showing off her baby bump to excited fans.

That wasn’t all, though, as Hugh Bonneville, who portrays Robert Crawley, made a rare appearance with his new girlfriend, vegan influencer Heidi Kadlecov. The couple confirmed their relationship in October 2024, a little over a year since the 61-year-old actor split with his wife of 25 years, Lulu Williams.

The third and final film in the Downton Abbey big screen franchise, based on Julian Fellowes’ PBS period drama, is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 12.

Check out some of the most glamorous photos from the star-studded premiere below.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, September 12, Theaters

Michelle Dockery
John Phillips/Getty Images

Michelle Dockery

Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecova
John Phillips/Getty Images

Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecova

Dominic West
John Phillips/Getty Images

Dominic West

Joely Richardson
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Joely Richardson

Joanne Froggant
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Joanne Froggatt

Julian Fellowes
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Julian Fellowes

Penelope Wilton
John Phillips/Getty Images

Penelope Wilton

Allen Leech
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Allen Leech

Laura Carmichael
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Laura Carmichael

Rob James-Collier
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Rob James-Collier

Lesley Nicol
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Lesley Nicol

Sophie McShera
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Sophie McShera

Kevin Doyle
John Phillips/Getty Images

Kevin Doyle

Raquel Cassidy
John Phillips/Getty Images

Raquel Cassidy

Phyllis Logan
John Phillips/Getty Images

Phyllis Logan

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Hugh Bonneville

Michelle Dockery




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeff Probst in 'Survivor' Season 48 Episode 1 - 'The Get to Know You Game'
1
Jeff Probst Says ‘Blatant Disrespect’ Caused ‘Survivor’ 49 Replacements
High Potential - Fall TV 2025 Preview
2
‘High Potential’: Inside Season 2’s Love Triangle, New Characters, Cases & More
Lucas Adams on the 'Days of Our Lives' set
3
Welcome Back, Noah Newman! ‘Y&R’ Taps Lucas Adams to Play Nick & Sharon’s Son
Jessica Camacho as Oliveras and Jensen Ackles as Meachum — 'Countdown'
4
‘Countdown’ Boss Breaks Down That Potentially Deadly Finale Cliffhanger
Tracy Spiridakos in 'Chicago P.D.'; Anna Pigeon 'Track of the Cat' book cover
5
Who’s in the ‘Anna Pigeon’ Series Cast With Tracy Spiridakos?