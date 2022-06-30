26 TV Stars Who Just Got Their First Dorian Award Nominations

Just in time for Pride Month, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has revealed its nominations for the 14th Dorian TV Awards, with more than two dozen first-time nominees included.

In fact, over half of the Best TV Performance nominees and all of the Best Supporting TV Performance nominees have never been nominated for a Dorian Award before.

Among other small screen-centered categories, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics will bestow the Wilde Wit Award (to a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse), the LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award (to an individual who creates art that inspires empathy, truth and equity), and the inaugural “You Deserve an Award!” Award (to a uniquely talented TV icon).

The organization — which boasts 385 professional critics and journalists, this author included — will announce the winners of the Dorian TV Awards on August 17.

In the meantime, you can see the full list of nominations at The Hollywood Reporter; watch Dorian Awards shows on Tubi, Planet Out, Revry TV, and GALECA’s YouTube channel; and scope out the first-time nominees below.

Christine Baranski The Good Fight
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Christine Baranski

Nominated for the inaugural “You Deserve An Award!” Award

Murray Bartlett The White Lotus
Mario Perez/HBO

Murray Bartlett

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (The White Lotus)

Joel Kim Booster Psychosexual
Terence Patrick/Netflix

Joel Kim Booster

Nominated for Wilde Wit Award

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Quinta Brunson

Nominated for Best TV Performance (Abbott Elementary), Wilde Wit Award

Jerrod Carmichael Rothaniel
HBO

Jerrod Carmichael

Nominated for Wilde Wit Award, GALECA LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer

Anthony Carrigan Barry
Aaron Epstein/HBO

Anthony Carrigan

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (Barry)

Lynda Carter Supergirl
Diyah Pera/The CW

Lynda Carter

Nominated for the inaugural “You Deserve An Award!” Award

Kim Cattrall Queer as Folk
Peacock

Kim Cattrall

Nominated for the “You Deserve An Award!” Award

Kristin Chenoweth Schmigadoon!
Apple TV+

Kristin Chenoweth

Nominated for Best TV Musical Performance (“Tribulation,” Schmigadoon!)

Margaret Cho Good Trouble
Eric McCandless/Freeform

Margaret Cho

Nominated for GALECA LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer

Kit Connor Heartstopper
Rob Youngson/Netflix

Kit Connor

Nominated for Best TV Performance (Heartstopper)

Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus
HBO

Jennifer Coolidge

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (The White Lotus), Wilde Wit Award

Hannah Einbinder Hacks
HBO Max

Hannah Einbinder

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (Hacks)

Bridget Everett Somebody Somewhere
Elizabeth Sisson/HBO

Bridget Everett

Nominated for Best TV Performance (Somebody Somewhere), Best TV Musical Performance (“Don’t Give Up,” Somebody Somewhere)

Jeff Hiller Somebody Somewhere
Elizabeth Sisson/HBO

Jeff Hiller

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (Somebody Somewhere), Best TV Musical Performance (“Don’t Give Up,” Somebody Somewhere)

Janelle James Abbott Elementary
Bonnie Osborne/ABC

Janelle James

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (Abbott Elementary)

Lily James Pam & Tommy
Erin Simkin/Hulu

Lily James

Nominated for Best TV Performance (Pam & Tommy)

Melanie Lynskey Yellowjackets
Brendan Meadows/Showtime

Melanie Lynskey

Nominated for Best TV Performance (Yellowjackets)

Matthew Macfadyen Succession
Macall B. Polay/HBO

Matthew Macfadyen

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (Succession)

Cassandra Peterson
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Cassandra Peterson

Nominated for the “You Deserve An Award!” Award

Christina Ricci Yellowjackets
Brendan Meadows/Showtime

Christina Ricci

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul
Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Rhea Seehorn

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (Better Call Saul)

Cecily Strong Schmigadoon!
Apple TV+

Cecily Strong

Nominated for Best TV Musical Performance (“Corn Puddin’,” Schmigadoon!)

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Eddy Chen/HBO

Sydney Sweeney

Nominated for Best Supporting TV Performance (Euphoria)

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham

Nominated for Best TV Musical Performance (“Never Gonna Give You Up,” Ted Lasso)

Zendaya Euphoria
Eddy Chen/HBO

Zendaya

Nominated for Best TV Performance (Euphoria)

