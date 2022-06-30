26 TV Stars Who Just Got Their First Dorian Award Nominations

Just in time for Pride Month, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has revealed its nominations for the 14th Dorian TV Awards, with more than two dozen first-time nominees included.

In fact, over half of the Best TV Performance nominees and all of the Best Supporting TV Performance nominees have never been nominated for a Dorian Award before.

Among other small screen-centered categories, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics will bestow the Wilde Wit Award (to a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse), the LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award (to an individual who creates art that inspires empathy, truth and equity), and the inaugural “You Deserve an Award!” Award (to a uniquely talented TV icon).

The organization — which boasts 385 professional critics and journalists, this author included — will announce the winners of the Dorian TV Awards on August 17.

In the meantime, you can see the full list of nominations at The Hollywood Reporter; watch Dorian Awards shows on Tubi, Planet Out, Revry TV, and GALECA’s YouTube channel; and scope out the first-time nominees below.