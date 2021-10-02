7 LGBTQ+ TV Couples That Should Be on Your Radar
Although TV has a number of widely known LGBTQ+ couples — David and Patrick from Schitt’s Creek and Alex and Piper from Orange Is the New Black come to mind — there are plenty of small-screen queer pairings that don’t get the attention they might deserve.
Beyond the inclusive message of seeing LGBTQ+ couples represented, these are relationships that play up the heady drama of love in all its phases. Talk about a good way to diversify your TV calendar.
See Also
'Dickinson' to End With Season 3 — Watch the First Teaser (VIDEO)
Plus, Apple teases guest stars, a premiere date, and more.
Scroll down to see our picks for couples that deserve to be on your radar (in alphabetical order by show).