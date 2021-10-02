7 LGBTQ+ TV Couples That Should Be on Your Radar

James Mercadante
Comments
LGBTQ TV couples in 2021

Although TV has a number of widely known LGBTQ+ couples — David and Patrick from Schitt’s Creek and Alex and Piper from Orange Is the New Black come to mind — there are plenty of small-screen queer pairings that don’t get the attention they might deserve.

Beyond the inclusive message of seeing LGBTQ+ couples represented, these are relationships that play up the heady drama of love in all its phases. Talk about a good way to diversify your TV calendar.

'Dickinson' to End With Season 3 — Watch the First Teaser (VIDEO)See Also

'Dickinson' to End With Season 3 — Watch the First Teaser (VIDEO)

Plus, Apple teases guest stars, a premiere date, and more.

Scroll down to see our picks for couples that deserve to be on your radar (in alphabetical order by show).

911-lone-star-207-carlos-tk
Kevin Estrada/FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star's T.K. and Carlos

After this story seemed to be obscured for so long, 9-1-1: Lone Star lovers are finally getting what they’ve been asking for — a more intimate look into one of the show’s fan-favorite couples. Carlos (Rafael Silva) and his Paramedic boyfriend T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) met at the scene of a car accident while working on the job, and fans have witnessed the couple evolve from a casual hook-up to a serious relationship while they’ve each faced life-threatening dangers during work. Keeping in mind Season 2’s latest developments, there’s clearly more story to come, so now is a good time to catch up.

dickinson-emilyandsue-haileesteinfeld-ellahunt
Apple TV+

Dickinson's Emily and Sue

The soon-to-be poet (Hailee Steinfeld) and her best friend Sue (Ella Hunt), who also happens to be her sister-in-law, develop a secretive romance during mid-18th-century America. With societal expectations and familial barriers, they are forced to pursue other romantic partners. However, Emily’s lyrical narrations about Sue display a passion so intense that their love ends up feeling like poetry — the kind that demands to be heard.

ander-omar-elite-season-3
Netflix

Elite's Ander and Omar

Elite fans know that Ander (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso) are meant to be together, but the show continues toying with our emotions through these two. Originally meeting through a drug deal, and then a dating app, the couple has faced several obstacles throughout the series, such as homophobic parents and Ander’s leukemia, but they always find their way back to each other. Although we are devastated to see them break up in Season 4, it’s Ander and Omar, so there’s always hope.

victoria-pendretti-amelia-eve-haunting-of-bly-manor-hobm-
Eike Schroter/Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor's Dani and Jamie

The Haunting of Bly Manor reconstructs Henry James’ horror novella into a heart-wrenching sapphic romance. The new Bly Manor nanny, Dani (Victoria Pedretti), is introduced to the mansion’s gardener, Jamie (Amelia Eve), and after they each let their guard down, they develop an intense connection while also battling the threat of vengeful ghosts. The last 40 minutes of the series is chillingly poignant, especially considering the fate the au pair heads toward. Here’s a story that’s worth the fright.

pose-season2-angel-and-papi-indyamoore-angelbismarkcuriel
Macall Polay/FX

Pose's Angel and Papi

The sexy, slow-burn bond between Angel (Indya Moore) and Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) is momentous in TV annals. Pose demonstrates a pure representation of love between a Latino cis-gendered man and a transgender woman of color — something you don’t find illustrated on television. Watching Angel and Papi’s transformative journey throughout the series (from being friends to lovers to newlyweds) is a soul-stirring experience and a crucial part of what makes Pose such a pioneering show for the LGBTQ+ community.

the-wilds-mia-healey-erana-james
Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios

The Wilds's Toni and Shelby

Among eight teenage girls stranded on a remote island, the hot-headed lesbian athlete Toni (Erana James) and the religious pageant princess Shelby (Mia Healey) are immediately a clashing pair. As the days pass and the girls face unpredictable conditions in their bid to survive, Toni and Shelby are also forced to confront their feelings for each other. If you love the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, The Wilds could be your TV twin flame.

young-royals-wilhem-simon
Johan Paulin/Netflix

Young Royals' Wilhem and Simon

The Swedish Netflix drama tells the story of young prince Wilhem (Edvin Ryding), who is sent to a boarding school after getting into a fight, and winds up falling for a scholarship student named Simon (Omar Rudberg). Wilhelm avoids the complex decision of obeying royal instructions by staying closeted, while also following his desires and being with Simon. With only a six-episode season, Young Royals offers a queer romance wrapped in an effortless binge-watch.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Dickinson

Elite

Pose

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Wilds

Young Royals

Amelia Eve

Angel Bismark Curiel

Ella Hunt

Hailee Steinfeld

Indya Moore

Ronen Rubinstein

Victoria Pedretti