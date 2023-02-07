Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is an open book on social media and isn’t afraid to express his love for his wife, Jenny McCarthy.

The New Kids on the Block singer recently shared a romantic text he received from McCarthy, along with his sweet response. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Wahlberg showed a message from The Masked Singer judge, where she’d forwarded a People article about their first dance at their 2014 wedding.

“Normally people say their wedding was the best day of their life but you have found a way to make every day the best day of my life. I love you, mister,” McCarthy’s message read.

Wahlberg replied to his wife, writing, “Awwwww! Lady! Same! Same! Same! I love you too!”

Back in November, Wahlberg, who has played Detective Danny Reagan on CBS’ Blue Bloods since 2010, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his relationship and his idea for the popular police procedural series.

“There is an actress out there who I would love to be my romantic interest on the show,” he said, “and her name is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. She has a job though on another hit show [The Masked Singer], so I don’t think that’s gonna work out.”

Wahlberg’s on-screen wife was previously played by Amy Carlson, but her character died in a helicopter crash in 2017. Since then, fans have shipped Reagan and his partner Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), but it’s unclear if that will happen, especially after Reagan went on a date with Jessica Pimentel‘s new character Laura Acosta in a recent episode.

Check out some of Wahlberg’s best Instagram pics below.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS