Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is an open book on social media and isn’t afraid to express his love for his wife, Jenny McCarthy.

The New Kids on the Block singer recently shared a romantic text he received from McCarthy, along with his sweet response. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Wahlberg showed a message from The Masked Singer judge, where she’d forwarded a People article about their first dance at their 2014 wedding.

“Normally people say their wedding was the best day of their life but you have found a way to make every day the best day of my life. I love you, mister,” McCarthy’s message read.

Wahlberg replied to his wife, writing, “Awwwww! Lady! Same! Same! Same! I love you too!”

Donnie Wahlberg shares Jenny McCarthy's sweet text

Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Back in November, Wahlberg, who has played Detective Danny Reagan on CBS’ Blue Bloods since 2010, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his relationship and his idea for the popular police procedural series.

“There is an actress out there who I would love to be my romantic interest on the show,” he said, “and her name is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. She has a job though on another hit show [The Masked Singer], so I don’t think that’s gonna work out.”

Wahlberg’s on-screen wife was previously played by Amy Carlson, but her character died in a helicopter crash in 2017. Since then, fans have shipped Reagan and his partner Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), but it’s unclear if that will happen, especially after Reagan went on a date with Jessica Pimentel‘s new character Laura Acosta in a recent episode.

Check out some of Wahlberg’s best Instagram pics below.

Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy ring in New Year
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Ringing in the New Year with wife Jenny McCarthy.

Donnie Wahlberg & Marisa Ramirez
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Partners in crime! Wahlberg with his Blue Bloods co-star Marisa Ramirez.

Donnie Wahlberg and his pet dog Lady
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Sharing the love with his little Lady (that’s the dog’s name!)

Donnie Wahlberg and his Funko doll
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Showing off his Funko Pop doll

Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy share a kiss
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Couple goals!

Donnie Wahlberg playing golf
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

A relaxing day of golf with the boys.

Donnie Wahlberg in bed
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

All that touring is tiring work.

Donnie Wahlberg wig
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Wig game on point! Behind the scenes of New Kids on the Block music video.

Donnie Wahlberg & Jonathan Knight
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Hanging out backstage with his bandmate Jonathan Knight.

Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy eat pizza
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

Nothing beats pizza night!

