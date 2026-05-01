What To Know Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe looks back on some of Claire’s most memorable scenes from the series.

Watch as Balfe revisits “The Wedding,” “Faith,” “Dragonfly in Amber,” “A. Malcolm,” and more.

Outlander‘s final season is nearing its end, which means it’s the perfect time to look back on some of the show’s most memorable moments with star Caitriona Balfe.

Visiting the TV Insider Studio earlier this year, Balfe sat down to reflect on Claire’s journey and some of her most defining scenes from the series, covering everything from her wedding to Jamie (Sam Heughan) to farewells with daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and beyond. As fans know by now, Outlander debuted in 2014, but for Balfe, it was a filming process that began 13 years ago in 2013.

Kicking things off in the Outlander Rewind is the moment when Claire exhibited her nursing abilities for the first time by relocating Jamie’s dislocated shoulder. “I think this might have been our first scene that we filmed together, or definitely in the first week,” Balfe remembers. “We were in this real cottage in the middle of nowhere, and it was freezing, and it was raining so hard, and we were all so cold, but… I think it’s so beautiful. It’s sort of like this first intimate moment between Claire and Jamie.”

That intimacy obviously grows over the course of the series, when Claire and Jamie wed in Season 1, and while the wedding night may have been even more important for fostering that closeness, we couldn’t help but seek Balfe’s reflection on the moment Claire reveals her wedding dress. “This dress is one of the most stunning creations, but it was… like wearing another person,” Balfe recalls of the heavy garment.

“They wanted this real moment where the sun came out, and just the dress sort of shone and sparkled, which was so epic and iconic, but I was like, ‘I need to sit down.’ But it was really beautiful,” Balfe adds. She also recalls that the mood was rather jokey on set. “The Highlanders were so naughty that day and just spent the entire day trying to make us laugh, and so it was actually very, very funny. I think Graham McTavish was one of the naughtiest.”

When it came to Claire’s big “I’m from the future” confession scene with Jamie, Balfe recalls feeling anxious about her approach to the moment. “This was a tough one, actually… It’s so hard to wrap your head around how you’re going to tell somebody you’re from the future without it sounding like, [Balfe takes on a robotic tone], ‘I am from the future.'”

Balfe explores Jamie and Claire’s Season 2 finale moment at Craigh Na Dun, their loss of Faith, and Season 3’s “A. Malcolm” printshop reunion, among other series highlights in the full video above. Catch the walk down memory lane above, and don’t miss the rest of Outlander‘s final season as it continues on Starz.

Outlander, Season 8, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz