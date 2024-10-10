The first season of Deal or No Deal Island featured a cast of 13 contenders for the final briefcase full of cash, and only one of them was already famous for his TV work: Rob Mariano aka “Boston Rob” of Survivor fame.

Throughout the first season, Rob remained a fan favorite for his confident gameplay and strong strategic moves. However, he was also vastly outnumbered by newcomers to the television fold, one of whom he lost to.

Now, it looks like the NBC reality competition series is ramping up its reliance on familiar faces because there are not one, not two, but three small screen alums joining the fold for Season 2 (not counting returning host Joe Manganiello, of course).

The network has unveiled the list of new cast members for the show’s sophomore run, and as the show borrows a leaf from The Traitors playbook by ramping up the celebrity factor, it’s also bringing in a VIP from that very show.