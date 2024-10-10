‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Is Pulling a ‘Traitors’ Move With Its Season 2 Cast (PHOTOS)

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Joe Manganiello (Photo by: Patrick Ecclesine/NBC)
Patrick Ecclesine/NBC

The first season of Deal or No Deal Island featured a cast of 13 contenders for the final briefcase full of cash, and only one of them was already famous for his TV work: Rob Mariano aka “Boston Rob” of Survivor fame.

Throughout the first season, Rob remained a fan favorite for his confident gameplay and strong strategic moves. However, he was also vastly outnumbered by newcomers to the television fold, one of whom he lost to.

Now, it looks like the NBC reality competition series is ramping up its reliance on familiar faces because there are not one, not two, but three small screen alums joining the fold for Season 2 (not counting returning host Joe Manganiello, of course).

The network has unveiled the list of new cast members for the show’s sophomore run, and as the show borrows a leaf from The Traitors playbook by ramping up the celebrity factor, it’s also bringing in a VIP from that very show.

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Parvati Shallow (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Parvati Shallow

Parvati Shallow, 41 | Los Angeles, CA

You know her from winning Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites and competing in several other seasons. She recently appeared in The Traitors Season 2.

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: David Genat (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

David Genat

David Genat, 44 | Perth, AU

David previously won Australian Survivors: All Stars and competed on Champions vs. Contenders. He also appeared on Australian Celebrity Apprentice and hosted a travel adventure show called Rush.

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND ---- Episode 202 -- Pictured:
Monty Brinton/NBC

"Dr. Will" Kirby

Will Kirby, 51 | Los Angeles, CA

He’s a dermatologist by day and a reality star in the moonlight. He previously won Big Brother 2 and The Price is Right and starred in The Book of Boba Fett.

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Charles Carlson (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Charles Carson

Rock Carlson, 65 | Henderson, NV

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Alexis Lete (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Alexis Lete

Alexis Lete, 27 | Louisville, KY

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Phillip Solomon (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Philip Solomon

Phillip Soloman, 37 | Austin, TX

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Sydnee Peck (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Sydnee Peck

Sydnee Peck, 27 | Redondo Beach, CA

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Storm Wilson (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Storm Wilson

Storm Wilson, 25 | Austin, TX

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Courtney Kim (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Courtney Kim

Courtney Kim, 36 | Charlotte, NC

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Seychelle Cordero (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Seychelle Cordero

Seychelle Cordero, 31 | Staten Island, NY

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Luke Olejniczak (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Luke Olejniczak

Luke Olejniczak, 29 | Eagle River, WI

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Maria-Grace Cook (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Maria-Grace Cook

Maria-Grace Cook, 21 | Greer, SC

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: La Shell Wooten (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

La Shell Wooten

La Shell Wooten, 55 | Chapel Hill, NC

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Dickson Wong (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)
Monty Brinton/NBC

Dickson Wong

Dickson Wong, 24 | Wood River, IL

