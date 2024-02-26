‘Deal or No Deal Island’: ‘Boston’ Rob Teases His Strategy for NBC’s Updated Game Show

It’s no wonder that “Boston” Rob Mariano is playing this updated version of the Howie Mandel–hosted game show, Deal or No Deal Island.

The five-time Survivor competitor will be a tough challenger for the 12 other contestants to beat on the Banker’s private island as they all retrieve briefcases filled with more than $200 million in cash. Mariano, who celebrates his 20th wedding anniversary to Survivor sweetheart Amber Brkich in 2025, reveals his strategy. (Plus, get a sneak peek at the action with an exclusive clip, below).

What was your approach to winning?

“Boston” Rob Mariano: It’s a new game, a new format. You’ll see we’re all figuring it out as we’re playing. In my strategic mind, I wanted to [know], “How can I get an advantage? What can I use in my favor?” I think the audience is going to love seeing me dissecting it in real-time.

You and former Deal or No Deal briefcase model Claudia Jordan are playing against 11 unknowns. Did that result in any unwanted attention for you on the island?

I have a reputation, and you know, it precedes me. So, I’m going to have a huge target on myself. You can’t vote people out. But there are different excursions where you can try to keep yourself safe. There’s a degree of uncertainty that makes it super exciting.

Are you happy with how you fared?

I always play to win. That is absolutely true here.

And how are things with Amber and the family

Everybody is great! We’re in Florida and have four daughters, ages 9 to 14. We just got a bigger [place]. Hopefully, that will solve the problem of five women in one house with not enough bathrooms. [Laughs]

