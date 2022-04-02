‘Dead to Me’: 7 Burning Questions for the Final Season

Netflix’s complex, binge-worthy dark comedy Dead to Me will be back for a final season, meaning we’ll get answers to hopefully at least most of our burning questions.

At the end of Season 2, Jen (Christina Applegate) was finally ready to face the consequences of Steve’s (James Marsden) murder. She confessed to Perez (Diana Maria Riva), but after having a heart-to-heart, Perez let her go. We also saw Jen and Judy (Linda Cardellini) in a scary situation and Jen’s son, Charlie (Sam McCarthy), makes an unsettling discovery. These shocking moments and more have left fans on the edge of their seats.

Production of this season was delayed due to outbreaks of COVID-19 on set and Applegate’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis. An official release date has not been announced, but filming wrapped up earlier this year.

The series has brought an endless amount of twists and turns, and we can’t wait to see what the final season has in store. Scroll down for our burning questions.

Dead to Me, Third and Final Season, TBA, Netflix