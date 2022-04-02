‘Dead to Me’: 7 Burning Questions for the Final Season

Amelia Sack
Netflix’s complex, binge-worthy dark comedy Dead to Me will be back for a final season, meaning we’ll get answers to hopefully at least most of our burning questions.

At the end of Season 2, Jen (Christina Applegate) was finally ready to face the consequences of Steve’s (James Marsden) murder. She confessed to Perez (Diana Maria Riva), but after having a heart-to-heart, Perez let her go. We also saw Jen and Judy (Linda Cardellini) in a scary situation and Jen’s son, Charlie (Sam McCarthy), makes an unsettling discovery. These shocking moments and more have left fans on the edge of their seats.

Production of this season was delayed due to outbreaks of COVID-19 on set and Applegate’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis. An official release date has not been announced, but filming wrapped up earlier this year.

The series has brought an endless amount of twists and turns, and we can’t wait to see what the final season has in store. Scroll down for our burning questions.

Dead to Me, Third and Final Season, TBA, Netflix

Will Jen Get Caught?

Jen decided to confess to murdering Steve. She even went as far as to write letters to Judy and her sons. When Jen and Perez walked through the Angeles National Forest trying to locate Steve’s body, a woman hiking with her dog saw them. That woman appeared again later. Her dog was digging in a spot of dirt, likely where the body is. Also, Judy brought Nick (Brandon Scott), the police officer who has been heavily involved in the case, a bag of evidence that could be used to incriminate Steve and his father for their involvement in the Greek mafia. However, since Perez let her go and Jen never really confessed to anything, this may be used against her.

What Does Charlie Think of His Mom?

While searching for something under Jen’s bed, Charlie stumbled upon the letter she wrote to Judy in which she confessed to Steve’s murder. How will that change Charlie’s perspective of his mother? Will he understand and forgive her? Or will he resent her and possibly try to turn her in himself?

How Did Jen and Judy Fare From the Crash?

At the end of the Season 2 finale, when Jen and Judy were driving home with Charlie’s new car, they were hit by a drunk Ben Wood (Marsden). He then drove away. Are either of the two injured? If so, how severely? (We’re assuming neither was killed.) Will Ben face any legal consequences?

Will Judy's Relationship With Her Mom Change?

Judy’s mom (Katey Sagal) has struggled with drugs her entire life and is currently in prison. Their relationship is rocky because of this, but Judy decided to give her mom another chance and went to visit her. Then, her mom tried to convince her to give her money and wanted a letter for the parole board. Will Judy meet her demands? Or will she cut ties with her for good?

Will Michelle and Judy Rekindle Their Relationship?

Michelle (Natalie Morales) and Judy were in a seemingly happy relationship, until Michelle’s ex Perez spoke up about why she didn’t like Judy. This included all of Judy’s legal baggage and of course her ex-fiancé’s murder. Judy wasn’t sure how to explain herself, and Michelle decided this was too much for her, on top of her mom being sick, so the two ended their relationship. With a new season comes new beginnings, so perhaps we will see Michelle return and the two reignite their flame.

What Will Nick's Role in Season 3 Be?

Judy’s ex-boyfriend Nick was on the case of Steve’s murder all of Season 2. As previously mentioned, in the finale, Judy gave Nick a bag of evidence that could incriminate Steve and his father and save Jen from being convicted. When she didn’t actually confess, however, Judy had to backtrack with Nick. Will Nick use this evidence against Jen? And we can’t help but wonder, could Judy and Nick rekindle their relationship?

What Other Questions Might Be Answered?

We know that chances are not every question will be addressed. But will our leading ladies find new love? Will Charlie still be able to drive his new car? How will Ben deal with his hit and run accident?

