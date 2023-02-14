Be wary of Rachel Weisz’s twins in an upcoming new Prime Video series Dead Ringers.

Weisz plays OBGYN twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle in a modern reimagining of David Cronenberg’s 1988 psychosexual thriller of the same name, which starred Jeremy Irons. It will premiere on Friday, April 21 on the streaming service. (All six episodes drop at once.) Photos are also now out — see them below — of Weisz in both roles.

In the new series, Weisz’s characters are twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront. It also stars Britne Oldford as Genevieve, Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca, and Emily Meade as Susan.

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Alice Birch is creator, showrunner, and writer and serves as an executive producer alongside Weisz for Astral Projection, Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle, and Sean Durkin. Ali Krug executive produces for Annapurna Television. Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek.

Sean Durkin, who also serves as an executive producer, directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans, and Lauren Wolkstein.

Scroll down to check out Weisz and Oldford in the first photos for the thriller.

Dead Ringers, Series Premiere, Friday, April 21, Prime Video