Dark Winds is expanding its world (and episode count) with the highly-anticipated third season of the AMC and AMC+ hit, as Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood join the fray for the series, which is set to return Sunday, March 9.

The show continues the story of Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) as he and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigate the disappearance of two boys. With only a blood-stained patch of dirt and an abandoned bicycle to go off of, their investigation is off to a rough start. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) is settling into a new life 500 miles away as she joins the Border Patrol and finds herself crossing paths with a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling.

Elfman is stepping in as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington who, as showrunner John Wirth puts it, has “been sent to the reservation to ‘close up some old cases.’ This dead-end assignment suits her as she at first comes across as harmlessly inept.” But don’t underestimate Special Agent Washington, because she’ll “reveal herself to be a cunning investigator putting Leaphorn directly in her crosshairs.”

As fans will recall, Leaphorn did leave B.J. Vines (John Diehl) for dead in the desert last season. Could her presence serve to upset Leaphorn’s day-to-day life? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Greenwood plays Tom Spenser, “a New Mexico oil baron whose wells are running dry and has come up with a creative way to continue financing his empire,” Wirth teased to TV Insider. Fans get a peek at this all in the exciting first-look images, below, which offer a closer look at these new characters in action.

Greenwood and Elfman aren’t the only newbies joining as guest stars. Season 3 will also feature Raoul Max Trujillo, Tonantzin Carmelo, Alex Meraz, Terry Serpico, Phil Burke, Derek Hinkey, and Christopher Heyerdahl. Scroll down for a closer peek at the new characters, and stay tuned for more updates on Dark Winds Season 3 as we approach the premiere.

Dark Winds, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+