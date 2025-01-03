If you’re dying to see what’s next for Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and crew in Dark Winds, then you’re not alone as the third season looms on the near horizon. In anticipation of the show’s AMC and AMC+ return on Sunday, March 9, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at what’s to come with a sneak peek teaser and inside look with showrunner John Wirth.

Season 3 will deliver an expanded eight-episode arc set six months after the events of Season 2’s finale as Leaphorn and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigate the disappearance of two boys. With only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground to go off of, old demons haunt Leaphorn in his attempt to find answers. At the same time that Leaphorn and Chee’s investigation is unfolding, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) is settling into her new life 500 miles away from home with the Border Patrol where she stumbles across a conspiracy.

And that’s just the characters fans have met from past seasons as Dark Winds makes way for additions like Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood in exciting new roles. Below, Wirth teases where Season 3 is picking up, the newest characters joining the mix, and more on what fans can expect in an exclusive Q&A.

Plus, don’t miss the sneak peek teaser, above, and stay tuned for even more Dark Winds Season 3 updates as we approach the premiere.

Leaphorn sought revenge for his son’s death by leaving B.J. Vines (John Diehl) in the desert during Season 2’s final moments. How has that choice impacted him as Season 3 picks up?

John Wirth: Leaphorn’s guilt over his decision to leave Vines in the desert is haunting him in a few ways: He’s losing sleep; he’s seeing dead Vines in his nightmares; he’s seeing ants — everywhere — swarms of ants; and now, there’s a monster, and it’s stalking him.

What should viewers know about the latest mystery and how does it incorporate supernatural elements?

Leaphorn is stalked by a bogeyman from his childhood. Early on, he’s unable to understand its existence, but as the season goes on, he comes to realize he must confront the monster and kill it before it kills him.

Bernadette is heading to the border. What can you tease about that adventure?

Bernadette signs on with the Border Patrol hoping to crack the glass ceiling she’s bumped up against at the Navajo Tribal Police. She stumbles onto what she believes is a human trafficking ring… only to discover that what she’s onto is more deadly.

Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood are among the latest additions this season. What can you preview about their characters?

Jenna plays FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington. She’s been sent to the reservation to “close up some old cases.” This dead-end assignment suits her as she at first comes across as harmlessly inept. But things get interesting when Special Agent Washington reveals herself to be a cunning investigator putting Leaphorn directly in her crosshairs. Bruce plays Tom Spenser, a New Mexico oil baron whose wells are running dry and has come up with a creative way to continue financing his empire.

How is Season 3 raising the stakes?

The stakes have never been higher for Leaphorn as he discovered in Season 2 that his son didn’t die in an accident but was murdered. And he avenged his son’s murder by crossing the rubicon of his own moral compass. There’s no going back and in Season 3 Leaphorn is on the verge of losing everything — his job, his freedom, and his marriage. For Bernadette, she abandons her rez family and strikes out on her own to prove she can make it — only to find herself up to her eyeballs in a dangerous case. Jim Chee finds himself back in uniform and still on the rez, but not a part of either. The new murder case brings up long-buried trauma from his childhood, which is exacerbated by his unrequited feelings for Bernadette.

Dark Winds, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 9/8c, AMC & AMC+