‘Dancing With the Stars’ Unveils First Celebrity Contestant For Season 33

Stephen Nedoroscik will be trading in the pommel horse for the dance floor as the Olympic Bronze medalist has been announced as the first celebrity casting for the upcoming 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

More popularly known as the “Pommel Horse Guy,” Nedoroscik captured the hearts of Americans during the Paris 2024 Olympics by helping the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics team secure their first team medal (Bronze) in 16 years. He also won an individual Bronze medal on the pommel horse.


Fans quickly gravitated to Nedoroscik for his impressive performances and quirky hobbies, like his ability to solve a Rubik’s cube in less than ten seconds. His girlfriend even changed her X profile name to “Ms Pommel Horse” during the competition.

“Obsessed with this guy on the US men’s gymnastics team,” one X user wrote. “He just sits there until he’s activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years.”

The official NBC Olympics X account also referred to the 25-year-old gymnast as “the Clark Kent of pommel horse.”

Outside of his athletic achievements, Nedoroscik is a passionate advocate for men’s gymnastics and works to raise awareness for the sport. Nedoroscik, who has strabismus (aka crossed eyes), which can cause double vision, is also dedicated to supporting individuals with low vision, using his platform to promote inclusivity and accessibility in the gymnastics community and beyond.

Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET, simulcasting live on ABC and Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as co-hosts, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be back at the judges’ table.

The full cast reveal will be announced at a later date.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 33, Premieres, Tuesday, September 17, 8 pm et, ABC and Disney+

