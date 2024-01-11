‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Larry David & Crew Return in Final Season Images

Susie Essman, Larry David, and J.B. Smoove in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Fans are getting their first look at Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 12th and final season at HBO as the network shared images for the upcoming episodes on social media.

Larry David‘s comedy, in which he plays an exaggerated version of himself, first debuted in 2000 and has made audiences laugh ever since. Season 12 will mark the end of a seven-year consistent run as Season 9 kicked off in 2017, six years after the previous set of episodes. News of Season 12, being the show’s last, was officially confirmed in December 2023, with the final chapter slated to debut on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Upon the announcement of the show’s final season, David shared a message as he stated, “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character… And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Costars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman are joining Larry for the last hurrah. While we don’t know much yet about improv-heavy comedy’s upcoming season, these new photos, shared on social media below, are sure to excite.

“They say all good things must come to an end, so I guess that’s what’s happening. Here’s your first look at the final season of the HBO Original series #CurbYourEnthusiasm, premiering February 4 on @StreamOnMax,” the HBO account shared on X (formerly Twitter). Scroll down for a peek at the images, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the final season of Curb in the comments below.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 Premiere, Sunday, February 4, HBO

Larry David in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Larry looks uncertain while carrying two bottles of wine.

Larry David and J.B. Smoove in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Looking flabbergasted without his glasses, Larry stands close to his pal Leon (Smoove) who is ready to pour himself a drink.

J.B. Smoove for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Leon appears to be enjoying a delicious slice of cake which is missing a big bite already.

Larry David and J.B. Smoove for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Larry and Leon go shopping. But what are they in search of?

Cheryl Hines in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Cheryl (Hines) is all smiles while attending a dinner.

Larry David and Jeff Garlin for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Jeff (Garlin) looks to Larry with confusion on his face.

Susie Essman in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Susie (Essman) looks confounded. But who has her frazzled at the moment? We’re dying to know.

J.B. Smoove and Larry David in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

Leon and Larry seem to make a trip to the airport.

