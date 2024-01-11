‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Larry David & Crew Return in Final Season Images

Fans are getting their first look at Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 12th and final season at HBO as the network shared images for the upcoming episodes on social media.

Larry David‘s comedy, in which he plays an exaggerated version of himself, first debuted in 2000 and has made audiences laugh ever since. Season 12 will mark the end of a seven-year consistent run as Season 9 kicked off in 2017, six years after the previous set of episodes. News of Season 12, being the show’s last, was officially confirmed in December 2023, with the final chapter slated to debut on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Upon the announcement of the show’s final season, David shared a message as he stated, “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character… And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Costars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman are joining Larry for the last hurrah. While we don’t know much yet about improv-heavy comedy’s upcoming season, these new photos, shared on social media below, are sure to excite.

“They say all good things must come to an end, so I guess that’s what’s happening. Here’s your first look at the final season of the HBO Original series #CurbYourEnthusiasm, premiering February 4 on @StreamOnMax,” the HBO account shared on X (formerly Twitter). Scroll down for a peek at the images, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the final season of Curb in the comments below.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 Premiere, Sunday, February 4, HBO