‘CSI: Miami’ Ended 10 Years Ago: What Have the Stars Done Since?

CBS revived the flagship CSI show last year with CSI: Vegas, but it’s time to reminisce about the second-longest show in the franchise, CSI: Miami. The sun-drenched procedural debuted on September 23, 2002, taking fans of the original CSI out of Sin City and into the Sunshine State.

“We all felt Miami was the most happening place,” CSI executive producer Carol Mendelsohn told the Sun-Sentinel before the show’s debut. “Miami is so rich as a character. There is so much water. There are so many different cultures here all colliding. Its politics are so interesting. All that gives Miami an edge.”

CSI: Miami ran for 10 seasons and 232 episodes, airing its series finale 10 years ago now, on April 8, 2012. And in the intervening decade, the stars of the show have moved onto other projects, some of which are entirely off-screen. Here are updates on all 13 series regulars, starting with the surprising third act of CSI: Miami’s lead star.