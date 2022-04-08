‘CSI: Miami’ Ended 10 Years Ago: What Have the Stars Done Since?

CBS revived the flagship CSI show last year with CSI: Vegas, but it’s time to reminisce about the second-longest show in the franchise, CSI: Miami. The sun-drenched procedural debuted on September 23, 2002, taking fans of the original CSI out of Sin City and into the Sunshine State.

“We all felt Miami was the most happening place,” CSI executive producer Carol Mendelsohn told the Sun-Sentinel before the show’s debut. “Miami is so rich as a character. There is so much water. There are so many different cultures here all colliding. Its politics are so interesting. All that gives Miami an edge.”

CSI: Miami ran for 10 seasons and 232 episodes, airing its series finale 10 years ago now, on April 8, 2012. And in the intervening decade, the stars of the show have moved onto other projects, some of which are entirely off-screen. Here are updates on all 13 series regulars, starting with the surprising third act of CSI: Miami’s lead star.

David Caruso
David Buchan/Getty Images for Masters Grand Slam Indoor

David Caruso (Horatio Crane)

Caruso retired after CSI: Miami and focused his attention on the art world, according to Snopes. He owned a now-closed art gallery in Thousand Oaks, California, called Caruso Art.

Emily Procter
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Emily Procter (Calleigh Duquesne)

Procter has popped up on screen a few times since CSI: Miami, narrating HBO Max’s 2020 West Wing special, for example. But now she’s focusing on Ground Breakers, “a nonprofit working to create positive identity opportunities for children, and additionally for adults in compromised circumstances,” according to her website.

Adam Rodriguez
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Adam Rodriguez (Eric Delko)

Rodriguez starred in the last four seasons of Criminal Minds, playing Luke Alvarez, seeing the CBS procedural through to its 2020 series finale. He also recurred on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Ordinary Joe, and he mentored the contestants of the HBO Max competition Finding Magic Mike.

Khandi Alexander
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for GBK Productions

Khandi Alexander (Alexx Woods)

Alexander scored an Emmy nomination in 2015 for her role as Maya Pope, mother to Olivia (Kerry Washington), in Scandal. More recently, she played Toni Morrison in the 2018 HBO movie Fahrenheit 451, recurred on SEAL Team, and played Contessa Carmilla De Mornay in an episode of What We Do in the Shadows last year.

Rory Cochrane
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rory Cochrane (Tim Speedle)

Cochrane played Burt Harlow in the Hulu action drama Reprisal, and you may have caught him playing real-life NBA coach Jerry Tarkanian in HBO’s sports drama Winning Time. Coming up, he’ll appear alongside Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley in the film Boston Strangler.

Kim Delaney
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for DirecTV

Kim Delaney (Megan Donner)

After recurring roles in the TV shows Chicago Fire and The Oath, Delaney went back to her daytime-drama roots in 2020 with a lengthy arc as Jackie Templeton (the same part once played by Demi Moore) on the ABC soap General Hospital.

Sofia Milos
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+

Sofia Milos (Yelina Salas)

Following CSI: Miami, Milos took guest-starring parts on Chicago Justice and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and recurring parts in Sangre Negra and Project Blue Book. Most recently, she played Tina Tell in two episodes of the Amazon Video Direct crime drama Gravesend.

Jonathan Togo
Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Jonathan Togo (Ryan Wolfe)

Togo has also made the guest-starring rounds, appearing on the TV shows Covert Affairs, Angel From Hell, Lucifer, and Teachers.

Rex Linn
David Livingston/Getty Images

Rex Linn (Frank Tripp)

Linn has big roles in two current TV prequel series, playing bank CEO Kevin Wachtell in the AMC drama Better Call Saul and school principal Thomas Peterson in the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon. He also recurred in the Fox buddy cop comedy Lethal Weapon.

Eva LaRue
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Eva LaRue (Natalia Boa Vista)

Between 2019 and 2020, LaRue played Celese Rosales in the CBS soap The Young and the Restless, winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for the part. She also appeared in the Pure Flix series Finding Love in Quarantine, playing Amber Russell.

Megalyn Echikunwoke
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Megalyn Echikunwoke (Tara Price)

Echikunwoke has had starring roles in a series of short-lived TV shows: Made in Jersey, Mind Games, Damien, and Almost Family. On the big screen, she has appeared in the comedies Night School and Late Night and in the drama Emily the Criminal, which premiered at Sundance this January.

Eddie Cibrian
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eddie Cibrian (Jesse Cardona)

Cibrian starred in cop roles in two recent TV shows, playing Captain Ryan Slide in the Fox police procedural Rosewood and detective-turned-private eye Eddie Valetik in the ABC dramedy Take Two. And last year, he got his cowboy on in the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, opposite Katharine McPhee.

Omar Benson Miller
David Livingston/Getty Images

Omar Benson Miller (Walter Simmons)

Miller starred as Charles Greane in the HBO comedy-drama Ballers and as Ben Taylor in the CBS sitcom The Unicorn. These days, you can see him playing Reggie Lloyd in the Apple TV+ drama The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

