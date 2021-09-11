The ‘CSI’ Cast, Then & Now (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
William Petersen, CSI, CSI: Vegas
CBS, Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc

After two decades and three spinoffs, the CSI franchise is going back to where it all began and returning to Sin City for the upcoming CBS series CSI: Vegas. Even better, original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox are leading the cast.

The original CSI ended with a feature-length finale event in 2015, but Fox told TV Insider that her and Petersen’s characters haven’t changed much during the intervening years. “I think it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks,” she says. “I think you will see Sara and Grissom the way that we remember them. At the same time, I think we both hope that we have evolved.”

Ahead of CSI: Vegas’ premiere this October, we’re checking in with CSI’s Season 1 stars, plus two later recruits who are confirmed to be coming back for the new series.

CSI: Vegas, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS

William Petersen, CSI
CBS

William Petersen Then

For eight and a half seasons, Peterson was a full-time CSI star, playing CSI supervisor Gil Grissom.

William Petersen, CSI: Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc

William Petersen Now

After CSI and before CSI: Vegas, Petersen’s only big onscreen role was his role as Col. Emmett Darrow in the WGN America series Manhattan.

Marg Helgenberger, CSI
CBS

Marg Helgenberger Then

Helgenberger spent 11 and a half seasons on CSI, with her character, Catherine Willows, taking over Grissom’s supervisor post after his exit.

Marg Helgenberger, All Rise
CBS

Marg Helgenberger Now

The actress isn’t returning for CSI: Vegas — as far as CBS is letting on, at least — but she did star as Judge Lisa Benner in the CBS drama All Rise, as seen above.

Jorja Fox, CSI
CBS

Jorja Fox Then

Fox starred in almost every CSI season, playing forensic scientist Sara Sidle, a CSI team member who strikes up a romance with Grissom.

Jorja Fox, CSI: Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Jorja Fox Now

Like Peterson, Fox has mostly stayed out of the spotlight between CSI stints, aside from her roles in the 2019 film 3022 and this year’s film The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

Gary Dourdan, CSI
CBS

Gary Dourdan Then

As audio-visual specialist Warrick Brown, Dourdan starred in CSI’s first eight seasons. His character died in the Season 9 premiere.

Gary Dourdan, Redemption Day
Saban Films

Gary Dourdan Now

Dourdan returned to the spotlight this year as the lead star of the film Redemption Day, seen here.

George Eads, CSI
CBS

George Eads Then

For 15 seasons, Eads starred on CSI as Nick Stokes, the crime lab’s resident hair and fiber expert.

George Eads, This Is Us
NBC

George Eads Now

Eads recently starred as Jack Dalton in the CBS drama MacGyver. More recently, he guest-starred as a football coach in NBC’s This Is Us, seen here.

Paul Guilfoyle, CSI
CBS

Paul Guilfoyle Then

Guilfoyle starred as homicide detective captain Jim Brass for 14 seasons, and he and Helgenberger both returned for CSI’s 2015 series finale.

Paul Guilfoyle, CSI: Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Paul Guilfoyle Now

The actor, who is returning as a guest star in CSI: Vegas, had big roles in USA’s Colony and drama spinoff The Good Fight in recent years.

Wallace Langham, CSI
CBS

Wallace Langham Then

Recurring since Season 3 as lab technician David Hodges, Langham finally became a series regular in Season 8.

Wallace Langham, Young Sheldon
Erik Voake/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Wallace Langham Now

Langham is returning for CSI: Vegas. His other roles of late include parts on CBS sitcom Mom, For All Mankind, and Young Sheldon (seen here).

