The ‘CSI’ Cast, Then & Now (PHOTOS)

After two decades and three spinoffs, the CSI franchise is going back to where it all began and returning to Sin City for the upcoming CBS series CSI: Vegas. Even better, original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox are leading the cast.

The original CSI ended with a feature-length finale event in 2015, but Fox told TV Insider that her and Petersen’s characters haven’t changed much during the intervening years. “I think it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks,” she says. “I think you will see Sara and Grissom the way that we remember them. At the same time, I think we both hope that we have evolved.”

Ahead of CSI: Vegas’ premiere this October, we’re checking in with CSI’s Season 1 stars, plus two later recruits who are confirmed to be coming back for the new series.

CSI: Vegas, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS