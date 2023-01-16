Critics Choice Awards: Best Red Carpet Looks from Aubrey Plaza to Michelle Yeoh (PHOTOS)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Aubrey Plaza, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh at Critics Choice awards 2023
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Critics Choice Awards

It was a glamorous night in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, as the Hollywood celebrities arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel for the annual Critics Choice Awards, which aired live on The CW.

Before the ceremony began, the stars of film and television turned heads on the red carpet, showing off a variety of stunning dresses and custom suits, from sparkly floral numbers to bold pinks and oranges.

The White LotusAubrey Plaza stunned in a dark sequined Louis Vuitton gown with its blended colors on the neckline. Meanwhile, her co-star, Jennifer Coolidge, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, kept things simple but sleek in a classy black dress and gloves combo.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh also rocked a black dress with a bright fuchsia train flowing across the red carpet, while Kerry Washington took the spotlight in a beautifully embroidered and beaded floral dress.

The men were no slouches either; Brendan Fraser, who picked up the award for Best Actor for his role in The Whale, looked sophisticated in his Dior Men suit and bowtie, while Henry Golding went for a velvet Boss tuxedo paired with a black turtleneck sweater.

Check out some of the evening’s best looks below. And click here for a full list of award winners.

Aubrey Plaza at Critics Choice Awards 2023
John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Aubrey Plaza

Michelle Yeoh at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Niecy Nash at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Chelsea Handler at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

Brendan Fraser at Critics Choice Awards
John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Brendan Fraser

Kerry Washington at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kerry Washington

Phoebe Dynevor at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Phoebe Dynevor

Quinta Brunson at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

Quinta Brunson

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn

Sadie Sink at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Stephanie Hsu at Critics Choice Awards 2023
John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Stephanie Hsu

Anya Taylor-Joy at Critics Choice Awards 2023
John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Anya Taylor-Joy

Jennifer Coolidge at Critics Choice Awards 2023
John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Jennifer Coolidge

Sheryl Lee Ralph at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Cate Blanchett at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

Cate Blanchett

Henry Golding at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Henry Golding

Elle Fanning at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Elle Fanning

Kaley Cuoco at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

Kaley Cuoco

Amanda Seyfried at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Critics Choice Awards

Aubrey Plaza

Brendan Fraser

Jennifer Coolidge

Kerry Washington

Michelle Yeoh

