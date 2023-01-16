Critics Choice Awards: Best Red Carpet Looks from Aubrey Plaza to Michelle Yeoh (PHOTOS)

It was a glamorous night in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, as the Hollywood celebrities arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel for the annual Critics Choice Awards, which aired live on The CW.

Before the ceremony began, the stars of film and television turned heads on the red carpet, showing off a variety of stunning dresses and custom suits, from sparkly floral numbers to bold pinks and oranges.

The White Lotus‘ Aubrey Plaza stunned in a dark sequined Louis Vuitton gown with its blended colors on the neckline. Meanwhile, her co-star, Jennifer Coolidge, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, kept things simple but sleek in a classy black dress and gloves combo.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh also rocked a black dress with a bright fuchsia train flowing across the red carpet, while Kerry Washington took the spotlight in a beautifully embroidered and beaded floral dress.

The men were no slouches either; Brendan Fraser, who picked up the award for Best Actor for his role in The Whale, looked sophisticated in his Dior Men suit and bowtie, while Henry Golding went for a velvet Boss tuxedo paired with a black turtleneck sweater.

Check out some of the evening’s best looks below. And click here for a full list of award winners.