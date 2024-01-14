2024 Critics Choice Awards: Best Red Carpet Looks From Quinta Brunson to Juno Temple (PHOTOS)

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards have arrived but before stars from your favorite shows are recognized for their achievements, they’re walking the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Strutting their best-dressed selves down the carpet cast members from fan-favorite shows ranging from Abbott Elementary and Fargo to Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the event was abuzz with excitement. And that’s just the start of the festivities as Chelsea Handler helms the ceremony beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Scroll down for a peek into the gorgeous looks donned by the evening’s nominees and presenters, and let us know your favorites in the comments section, below.

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, Live, Sunday, January 14, 2024, 7/6c, The CW