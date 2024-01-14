2024 Critics Choice Awards: Best Red Carpet Looks From Quinta Brunson to Juno Temple (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Quinta Brunson, Charles Melton, and Juno Temple at the Critics Choice Awards 2024
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Critics Choice Awards

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards have arrived but before stars from your favorite shows are recognized for their achievements, they’re walking the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Strutting their best-dressed selves down the carpet cast members from fan-favorite shows ranging from Abbott Elementary and Fargo to Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the event was abuzz with excitement. And that’s just the start of the festivities as Chelsea Handler helms the ceremony beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Scroll down for a peek into the gorgeous looks donned by the evening’s nominees and presenters, and let us know your favorites in the comments section, below.

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, Live, Sunday, January 14, 2024, 7/6c, The CW

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Lewis Pullman
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Lewis Pullman

Liza Colon-Zayas
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Liza Colon-Zayas

Lane Factor
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Lane Factor

Christina Ricci
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Elizabeth Debicki
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Emerald Fennell
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emerald Fennell

Ke Huy Quan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Ariana DeBose
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Rachel Brosnahan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Devery Jacobs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Devery Jacobs

Henry Winkler
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Henry Winkler

Ayo Edebiri
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ayo Edebiri

Joe Keery
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Keery

Kieran Culkin
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kieran Culkin

Brett Goldstein
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Brett Goldstein

Jeffrey Wright
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright

Jon Cryer
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jon Cryer

Phil Dunster
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Phil Dunster

Carla Gugino
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carla Gugino

Young Mazino
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Young Mazino

Kiefer Sutherland
Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Kiefer Sutherland

Billie Eilish
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Billie Eilish

Rufus Sewell
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Rufus Sewell

Chris Perfetti
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Danielle Brooks
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Aja Naomi King
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Aja Naomi King

James Marsden
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

James Marsden

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Charles Melton
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Charles Melton

Quinta Brunson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Quinta Brunson

David Krumholtz
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

David Krumholtz

Marin Hinkle
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marin Hinkle

Juno Temple
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Juno Temple

Dominic Sessa
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Dominic Sessa

Jenny Slate
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jenny Slate

Dua Lipa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Caroline Aaron
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Caroline Aaron

Mary McDonnell
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Mary McDonnell

Rachel Sennott
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Rachel Sennott

Joseph Lee
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Joseph Lee

Lamorne Morris
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Lamorne Morris

Tyler James Williams
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Tyler James Williams

Vanessa Morgan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Morgan

Giacomo Gianniotti
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Giacomo Gianniotti

Rebecca Romijn
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rebecca Romijn

Anson Mount
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Anson Mount

Maria Bello
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Maria Bello

Brit Marling
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Brit Marling

Lisa Ann Walter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Jelani Alladin
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jelani Alladin

Chelsea Handler
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

David Rysdahl
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Rysdahl

Kevin Pollak
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevin Pollak

John Early
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Early

Luke Kirby
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Luke Kirby

Tatanka Means
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Tatanka Means

Michael Zegen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Michael Zegen

Paulina Alexis
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Paulina Alexis

Tantoo Cardinal
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Tantoo Cardinal

Tawny Newsome
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tawny Newsome

Scott Patterson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Scott Patterson

William Stanford Davis
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

Lenny Kravitz
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Lenny Kravitz

Matty Matheson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Critics Choice Awards

