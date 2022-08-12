Wheels up! The BAU is back.

Criminal Minds is returning for a new series on Paramount+, with six members of the CBS’ cast reprising their roles: Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), and Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis). (Additional cast members will be announced.) And thanks to the cast beginning to share photos, both of the set (in progress) and their (new) looks, we’re getting an idea of what to expect. For instance, it appears the office will look the same.

The CBS series, which ran 15 seasons from 2005-2020, for the most part saw the elite team of FBI profilers hunting down UnSubs-of-the-week. Now, they’ll be facing their greatest threat yet: an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Erica Messer returns as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

Check out videos from the cast with filming underway:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Mantegna (@joemantegna)

Scroll down to see the photos from the cast for the revival, and keep checking back because we’ll be updating as more are posted.

Criminal Minds, Revival Premiere, TBA, Paramount+