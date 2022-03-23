‘Come Dance With Me’: Meet the Teams Behind CBS’s Dance Competition (PHOTOS)

CBS is gearing up for an all-new family dance competition series aptly titled Come Dance With Me, and the network has officially unveiled the 12 teams that will perform for the chance to win a $100,000 grand prize.

Set to premiere Friday, April 15, the program will also stream live and on demand via Paramount+. Come Dance With Me follows teams made up of parents who have left their day jobs to compete alongside their talented dance kids.

Among the parents, their occupations range from preschool teacher and doctor to social worker, engineer, and even the drummer of rock band Limp Bizkit. Together, these parents and their kids will work together to master challenging routines with the assistance of choreographers that have worked with stars such as Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and many more.

Ahead of the competition, get to know the teams a little bit better by scrolling through the pairs, below.

Come Dance with Me, Series Premiere, Friday, April 15, 8/7c, CBS