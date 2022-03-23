‘Come Dance With Me’: Meet the Teams Behind CBS’s Dance Competition (PHOTOS)

CBS is gearing up for an all-new family dance competition series aptly titled Come Dance With Me, and the network has officially unveiled the 12 teams that will perform for the chance to win a $100,000 grand prize.

Set to premiere Friday, April 15, the program will also stream live and on demand via Paramount+. Come Dance With Me follows teams made up of parents who have left their day jobs to compete alongside their talented dance kids.

Among the parents, their occupations range from preschool teacher and doctor to social worker, engineer, and even the drummer of rock band Limp Bizkit. Together, these parents and their kids will work together to master challenging routines with the assistance of choreographers that have worked with stars such as Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and many more.

Ahead of the competition, get to know the teams a little bit better by scrolling through the pairs, below.

Come Dance with Me, Series Premiere, Friday, April 15, 8/7c, CBS

Come Dance With Me Lucas Carolina
CBS

Team Lucas and Carolina

From La Mirada, California, 13-year-old Lucas is looking to win the competition alongside his mother, Carolina, a retired educator.

Come Dance With Me Saeda and Shamus
CBS

Team Saeda and Shamus

This team from Mesa, Arizona consists of 11-year-old Saeda, and social worker, Shamus.

Come Dance With Me Kennedy and Justin
CBS

Team Kennedy and Justin

Hailing from Stafford, Virginia, 10-year-old Kennedy is joined by their father, Justin, a public information officer.

Come Dance With Me Emily and Anna
CBS

Team Emily and Anna

This mother-daughter duo from Woodland Hills, California consists of 12-year-old Emily, and her interior designer mother, Anna.

Come Dance With Me Connor Nadya
CBS

Team Connor and Nadya

This family from Ogden, Utah consists of 13-year-old Connor and his doctor mom, Nadya.

Come Dance With Me Kamryn Adriana
CBS

Team Kamryn and Adriana

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, 9-year-old Kamryn is competing with her “dance mom” mother, Adriana.

Come Dance With Me Ava and John
CBS

Team Ava and John

Ava is 10 and her father John is the drummer of Limp Bizkit. They live together in Santa Clarita, California.

Come Dance With Me Noah Sylvia
CBS

Team Noah and Sylvia

Another pair from Santa Clarita, California, Noah is 15 and joined by his account executive mother, Sylvia.

Come Dance WIth Me Mia and Crystal
CBS

Team Mia and Crystal

Competitor Mia, who is 10 years old, joins her mother Crystal, a preschool teacher, for the competition. The pair hail from Lexington, South Carolina.

Come Dance With Me Emelyn Nicole
CBS

Team Emelyn and Nicole

Emelyn is 12 and comes from Las Vegas, Nevada to compete with her mother Nicole who is a social media consultant.

Come Dance With Me Maceo Albert
CBS

Team Maceo and Albert

This duo from Santa Clarita, California include 14-year-old Maceo, and their father Albert, a program engineer.

Come Dance With Me Jack Avery
CBS

Team Avery and Jack

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, 11-year-old Avery is competing with his dad, Jack, who is a network engineer.

