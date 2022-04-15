‘Come Dance With Me’ EP Chris O’Donnell Dishes on Family Competition Series

The kids are ready to do-si-do. Their parents…well, they’re more of a do-si-don’t.

This fun new competition — executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, who share plenty of daddy-daughter dance experience between them — takes 9- to 15-year-olds with all the right moves and pairs them with less agile family members for a chance to win $100,000.

That’s if the grown-ups don’t break an ankle first: Participants attempting styles from ballroom to hip-hop include an interior designer, a social media consultant (Nicole, above, with daughter Emelyn) and the drummer for Limp Bizkit!

Notes O’Donnell: “There’s something about seeing people put themselves out there on national TV for the love of their kids and go for it.”

Step Up’s Jenna Dewan is one of the trio of judges, and Grammy-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence hosts.

Come Dance With Me Series Premiere, Friday, April 15, 8/7c, CBS