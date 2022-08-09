‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 First Look Teases Return of Former Foe & More (PHOTOS)

Cobra Kai‘s fifth season is only a few weeks away from arriving and Netflix is giving fans a little first look at the action before the September 9 premiere date.

Along with teasing the return of fan favorites such as Ralph Macchio‘s Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka‘s Johnny Lawrence, the preview photos unveil the presence of former antagonist Mike Barnes, played by Sean Kanan. Having appeared in The Karate Kid Part III, Mike was close to current baddie Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

Following the events of the All Valley Tournament at the end of Season 4, this next chapter finds Terry expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel is turning to an old friend for help.

That friend is Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who agreed to help Daniel fight against the insidious Terry and his newfound grip on the Valley. In a statement from executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, they tell Netflix’s TUDUM, “As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks.”

Along with Macchio, Zabka, Kove, Griffith, Okumoto, and Kanan, Season 5 features Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand , Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, and Griffin Santopietro.

Below, check out the first look photos, and don’t miss the latest Season 5 trailer for Cobra Kai on Netflix’s TUDUM.

Cobra Kai, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, September 9, Netflix