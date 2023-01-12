‘Chicago P.D.’: Jefferson White Returns as Sean Reaches Out to Upton (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Jefferson White and Tracy Spiridakos in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.

 More

From sex trafficker to new informant — or psycho stalker? That’s the question for Sean O’Neal’s (Jefferson White) return on Chicago P.D. in the January 18 episode.

As the promo for “I Can Let You Go” shows, Sean calls Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from prison. “People tell me things in here, things I want to tell you,” he says when she visits him. She tells him to give her a name. “I will, if you promise to come back,” he says. Watch the video below.

But while Upton will be grappling with how to keep Sean at a distance, the team will quickly mobilize to stop a crime in progress before it’s too late.

White was last seen in the fall finale, when Intelligence found the evidence needed to arrest Sean, only to reach him and find both him and his father, Chief O’Neal (Michael Gaston), on the floor from gunshot wounds to the head. Sean, however, survived, due to Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Upton’s actions.

“This man is still alive, and he’s exactly who he was before this happened. He says to them, ‘you can’t fix me. I won’t change.’ And he won’t,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider at the time, also teasing his return. “We’ll see Jefferson White back again for another episode with Tracy.”

Details on Jesse Lee Soffer's Return to 'Chicago P.D.' — Will He Appear Onscreen?
Related

Details on Jesse Lee Soffer's Return to 'Chicago P.D.' — Will He Appear Onscreen?

“I Can Let You Go” is also going to feature a new multi-episode case, Sigan had revealed, teasing, “we’ll meet a new family that we’re gonna get to know very well throughout the rest of the season, and they aren’t necessarily what they seem.”

Scroll down to check out photos from the episode.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Tracy Spiridakos and Jason Beghe in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Voight (Jason Beghe)

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins)

Amy Morton in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Platt (Amy Morton)

Tracy Spiridakos in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Who’s in the photo?

Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Patrick John Flueger in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger)

Jason Beghe in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Voight

Marina Squerciati in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

What are those files?

Jefferson White and Tracy Spiridakos in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Can they trust Sean at all?

Tracy Spiridakos in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Upton

Chicago P.D.

Jefferson White

Tracy Spiridakos

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lisa Marie Presley at the 2013 CMT Music Awards
1
Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Daughter of Elvis, Singer-Songwriter Was 54
James Tupper and Lori Loughlin in 'Fall Into Winter'
2
Sneak Peek at Lori Loughlin’s First Great American Family Rom-Com ‘Fall Into Winter’
Lisa Marie Presley at Golden Globes Party
3
Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Nicolas Cage, John Travolta, Bette Midler & More Pay Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
4
Lisa Marie Presley’s Life in Pictures: See Her Through the Years
'A Million Little Things,' 'General Hospital,' and 'Not Dead Yet'
5
‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘General Hospital’ & More ABC Stars in Our TCA Studio