'Chicago Med': Luke Mitchell Debuts as Ripley & Reunites With Charles in Season 9 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Luke Mitchell and Oliver Platt in 'Chicago Med' - Season 9
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med

Dr. Charles’ (Oliver Platt) blast from the past has officially arrived, with the photos from the Chicago Med Season 9 premiere.

As the logline for “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea,” airing on January 17, teases Charles can’t shake the feeling that he knows the new Emergency Department attending. The images, which you can see above and below, offer a look at Luke Mitchell‘s debut as Dr. Mitch Ripley, who has a “troubled past” and a history with Charles. We’ll have to tune in to see how much of that past we hear about in the premiere and what we’ll have to wait to find out in coming episodes. (The E.D. is gaining a new doctor after Med said goodbye to Nick Gehlfuss‘ Will in the finale and Brian Tee‘s Ethan earlier in Season 8.)

Also, in the premiere, the E.D. is flooded with patients from a crash, and the entire team is pulled in to help. Plus, Archer (Steven Weber) has second thoughts on the eve of his kidney transplant. Last we saw, Archer’s son Sean (Luigi Sottile) is a match, but after falling off the wagon, he couldn’t donate; he has to be six months sober. At the time, Archer’s plan was to follow Asher’s (Jessy Schram) suggestion of a different dialysis, and it sounds like that worked. Archer’s second thoughts could explain what we see in the images below from him and Asher.

Scroll down to check out the photos from “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea” for a look at Ripley at work, his reunion with Charles, and more. Plus, see some of the patients the staff will be dealing with in the E.D.

Chicago Med, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, January 17, 8/7c, NBC

Oliver Platt and Jessy Schram — 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Uh-oh…

Jessy Schram and Oliver Platt — 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Asher (Jessy Schram) and Charles (Oliver Platt) look over a chart.

Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley in 'Chicago Med' - Season 9
George Burns Jr/NBC

Meet Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell).

Steven Weber and Oliver Platt — 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Archer (Steven Weber) and Charles.

Luke Mitchell — 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

How’s Ripley’s bedside manner?

Steven Weber and Luke Mitchell — 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Archer and Ripley treat a patient.

Oliver Platt and Alet Taylor in 'Chicago Med' - Season 9
George Burns Jr/NBC

Charles and Liliana (Alet Taylor).

Steven Weber and Jessy Schram — 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Archer and Asher.

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood in 'Chicago Med' - Season 9
George Burns Jr/NBC

Maggie (Marlyne Barrett).

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood in 'Chicago Med' - Season 9
George Burns Jr/NBC

What are they reading?

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher in 'Chicago Med' - Season 9
George Burns Jr/NBC

That’s not a good look…

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley in 'Chicago Med' - Season 9
George Burns Jr/NBC

How tense will things get between these two?

