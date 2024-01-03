‘Chicago Med’: Luke Mitchell Debuts as Ripley & Reunites With Charles in Season 9 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Dr. Charles’ (Oliver Platt) blast from the past has officially arrived, with the photos from the Chicago Med Season 9 premiere.

As the logline for “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea,” airing on January 17, teases Charles can’t shake the feeling that he knows the new Emergency Department attending. The images, which you can see above and below, offer a look at Luke Mitchell‘s debut as Dr. Mitch Ripley, who has a “troubled past” and a history with Charles. We’ll have to tune in to see how much of that past we hear about in the premiere and what we’ll have to wait to find out in coming episodes. (The E.D. is gaining a new doctor after Med said goodbye to Nick Gehlfuss‘ Will in the finale and Brian Tee‘s Ethan earlier in Season 8.)

Also, in the premiere, the E.D. is flooded with patients from a crash, and the entire team is pulled in to help. Plus, Archer (Steven Weber) has second thoughts on the eve of his kidney transplant. Last we saw, Archer’s son Sean (Luigi Sottile) is a match, but after falling off the wagon, he couldn’t donate; he has to be six months sober. At the time, Archer’s plan was to follow Asher’s (Jessy Schram) suggestion of a different dialysis, and it sounds like that worked. Archer’s second thoughts could explain what we see in the images below from him and Asher.

Scroll down to check out the photos from “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea” for a look at Ripley at work, his reunion with Charles, and more. Plus, see some of the patients the staff will be dealing with in the E.D.

Chicago Med, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, January 17, 8/7c, NBC