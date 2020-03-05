‘Chicago Med’ Treats One of Its Own in 100th Episode (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
8 Comments
Chicago Med Episode 100 Photos
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
Chicago Med Episode 100 Goodwin Charles
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt)

Chicago Med Episode 100 - Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

He’s listening.

Chicago Med Episode 100 Sharon Goodwin Charles
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

How can they help?

Chicago Med Episode 100 Dr Charles
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Dr. Charles

Chicago Med, Episode 100 - Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto)

Chicago Med - Torrey DeVitto as Natalie - Episode 100
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Can Natalie help this patient?

Chicago Med Episode 100 Hannah Will Work
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Hannah (Jessy Schram) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss)

Chicago Med Episode 100 April Hannah
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Can Hannah help April (Yaya DaCosta)?

Chicago Med Episode 100 Hannah Will
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Hannah and Will at work

Nick Gehlfuss Chicago Med Episode 100
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Pensive Will

Will Chicago Med Episode 100 Nick Gehlfuss
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Will Halstead

The doctors and nurses of Chicago Med save lives every week, but in the NBC medical drama’s milestone 100th episode on March 18, they have to help one of their own.

April (Yaya DaCosta) collapses in pain at work, and everyone’s worried — especially fiancé Ethan (Brian Tee). But will she tell him about that kiss with Marcel (Dominic Rains)? It looks like Hannah (Jessy Schram) may be back at work just in time.

And there seem to be happy times ahead, as well. Newly-engaged Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Ben are getting married! Plus, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hannah may be starting something new.

Watch the promo below and check out the photos above for a look at the 100th episode.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Med

