All three One Chicago shows ended their 2025 runs with main characters in dangerous situations, some more so than others, and it’s hard to imagine that there won’t be at least one death when they return on January 7, 2026. But are Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med about to say goodbye to a beloved character?

First, Med had Lenox (Sarah Ramos) take it upon herself to investigate when a man, Devin (Jack Falahee), the doctors know has been abusing his wife, Faye (Olivia Nikkanen), came in with suspicious injuries. He claimed they were from a hockey game, but Lenox and Ripley (Luke Mitchell) suspected that he had beaten his wife, again. What’s more: When Lenox tried to call Faye, her phone rang in the ED — Devin had it. And so, Lenox left Ripley to stall Devin while she went to the couple’s home. She broke in and found Faye at the foot of the basement steps, beaten and with what looked like a broken leg, and she went upstairs to call for help since she had no service in the basement. There, Devin showed up and knocked her out with his gun.

Then, on Fire, Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Van Meter (Tim Hopper) worked an arson case after a fire was set in a school, with the principal the target. It turned out there was a private Facebook group of over 80 members who hated him, giving them too many suspects. The fall finale ended with the two men going upstairs to the principal’s apartment … not realizing that the arsonist was striking again, this time setting a fire in the stairwell, leaving them without an exit and Severide with no equipment.

On P.D., Voight (Jason Beghe) and Imani (Arienne Mandi) led the charge in trying to prove that Raymond Bell (Barry Del Sherman) is a serial killer, with Intelligence’s newest member determined to make sure that the man’s granddaughter was safe. Julie (Julianna Layne) told Imani of a woman in the basement — Raymond has a wine cellar down there but no wine — then called her and got no response. The episode ended with Imani breaking into the house and finding Julie’s phone in her room, then hearing a gunshot.

Scroll down as we take a look at the characters — both main and guest star — across the One Chicago series who were left in life-or-death situations, ranked from least to most likely to die.

Chicago Med, Season 11 Return, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 14 Return, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 13 Return, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 10/9c, NBC