One Chicago Characters in Danger: Who’s Most Likely to Die?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
George Burns Jr/NBC; Elizabeth Sisson/NBC; Peter Gordon/NBC

All three One Chicago shows ended their 2025 runs with main characters in dangerous situations, some more so than others, and it’s hard to imagine that there won’t be at least one death when they return on January 7, 2026. But are Chicago FireChicago P.D., and Chicago Med about to say goodbye to a beloved character?

First, Med had Lenox (Sarah Ramos) take it upon herself to investigate when a man, Devin (Jack Falahee), the doctors know has been abusing his wife, Faye (Olivia Nikkanen), came in with suspicious injuries. He claimed they were from a hockey game, but Lenox and Ripley (Luke Mitchell) suspected that he had beaten his wife, again. What’s more: When Lenox tried to call Faye, her phone rang in the ED — Devin had it. And so, Lenox left Ripley to stall Devin while she went to the couple’s home. She broke in and found Faye at the foot of the basement steps, beaten and with what looked like a broken leg, and she went upstairs to call for help since she had no service in the basement. There, Devin showed up and knocked her out with his gun.

Then, on Fire, Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Van Meter (Tim Hopper) worked an arson case after a fire was set in a school, with the principal the target. It turned out there was a private Facebook group of over 80 members who hated him, giving them too many suspects. The fall finale ended with the two men going upstairs to the principal’s apartment … not realizing that the arsonist was striking again, this time setting a fire in the stairwell, leaving them without an exit and Severide with no equipment.

On P.D., Voight (Jason Beghe) and Imani (Arienne Mandi) led the charge in trying to prove that Raymond Bell (Barry Del Sherman) is a serial killer, with Intelligence’s newest member determined to make sure that the man’s granddaughter was safe. Julie (Julianna Layne) told Imani of a woman in the basement — Raymond has a wine cellar down there but no wine — then called her and got no response. The episode ended with Imani breaking into the house and finding Julie’s phone in her room, then hearing a gunshot.

Scroll down as we take a look at the characters — both main and guest star — across the One Chicago series who were left in life-or-death situations, ranked from least to most likely to die.

Chicago Med, Season 11 Return, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 14 Return, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 13 Return, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 10/9c, NBC

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 7
Peter Gordon/NBC

Severide, Chicago Fire

Listen, we know that shows can shock us by killing off major characters (looking at you, 9-1-1, and Peter Krause‘s Bobby), but we just don’t see that happening with Fire‘s Severide. He’s an OG, Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) currently has him taking over his duties at 51 while he’s busy elsewhere, and Stellaride is way too much of a fan-favorite couple — and has frankly been through enough this season, with Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) miscarriage — to kill off half of it. We could see Severide maybe ending up at Med with smoke inhalation, with perhaps that being what brings Kidd back from Cleveland (where she’s helping their foster son with his mom), or suffering some sort of minor injury that has him taking on more of a supervisory role for a couple episodes, but that’s really it.

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 7
George Burns Jr/NBC

Lenox, Chicago Med

Yes, Lenox has put herself in danger — for the second time in the fall finale, after what she did to help a patient with a defibrillator — and is currently unconscious with someone we know is capable of violence, but there’s still too much story to tell as she continues to deal with her prion disease diagnosis to kill her off now. Perhaps this will be what leads her to decide to talk to someone about what she’s going through.

Arienne Mandi as Imani — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 7
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Imani, Chicago P.D.

Imani just joined Intelligence. Yes, P.D. has quickly killed off members of the unit in the past, but we don’t see it happening here (and not just because she’s a series regular). But there could very well be repercussions on the job for her, especially since Commander Devlin (Joel Murray) in IA has it out for Voight and Intelligence.

Julianna Layne as Julie — 'Chicago P.D.'
NBC

Julie, Chicago P.D.

Yes, Julie is in danger and her grandfather is a terrible person, but he did say he’d never hurt her, and we do think that is truly the case. Plus, she’s a young girl — this storyline is dark enough without it going there.

Olivia Nikkanen as Faye — 'Chicago Med'
NBC

Faye, Chicago Med

Faye is in rough shape, to put it mildly, right now and clearly needs medical attention ASAP. But there needs to be justice in this storyline, and after what Devin has done to her, plus the position Lenox has put herself in to save her, that wouldn’t be the case is she died of her injuries.

Tim Hopper as Van Meter — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 19
Peter Gordon/NBC

Van Meter, Chicago Fire

We don’t think Fire would kill off Van Meter either, but he’s probably the most meaningful character in danger that we could see dying. After all, he and Severide are in a precarious position, and as first responders, they’re going to be putting the principal’s life before their own.

Jack Falahee as Devin — 'Chicago Med'
NBC

Devin, Chicago Med

While the ordeal that Devin is likely about to put Lenox and Faye through (and has already put his wife through) will likely be what’s needed to finally have him arrested, we could also see either the women fighting back and him dying as a result (self-defense) or the cops having no choice but to shoot to kill when they arrive to save them.

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

One Chicago




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Pickens Jr. - 'Grey's Anatomy'
1
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Is [Spoiler] Going to Die After That Cliffhanger?
MC Chukwujekwu in 'Survivor 49' Episode 8
2
‘Survivor’: What Did MC Whisper to Jawan in Tribal? What You Didn’t Hear
Kenneth Choi as Chimney and Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 6
3
‘9-1-1’: The 118 Gets Permanent Captain, Plus Hen Has a Secret
Janice Dean attends FOX Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024
4
What Happened to Fox News’ Janice Dean?
5
‘Jeopardy!’ 6 Things to Know About Champion Harrison Whitaker